Premium
Home / Business / Companies / Airlines

Air New Zealand’s new CEO Nikhil Ravishankar on airline’s ‘existential threat’ and bouncing back from crisis

John Weekes
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
10 mins to read
Air New Zealand’s new CEO Nikhil Ravishankar on airline’s ‘existential threat’ and bouncing back from crisis
From immigrant at 15 to chief executive of Air New Zealand: Will the tough lessons of the past help Nikhil Ravishankar's airline succeed? Photo / Jason Dorday

Far from home, the teenager arrived at Auckland Airport.

It was spring, wet, when daily temperatures average 14C. It was usually much hotter in Nikhil Ravishankar’s home town of Bangalore, today’s Bengaluru, a city which even in the 1990s had hustle and a population in the millions.

On

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save