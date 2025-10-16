Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Airlines
Updated

Air NZ’s first electric aircraft takes off from Tauranga ahead of inter-island summer trips

John Weekes
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Air New Zealand said its first electric aircraft was made in the United States and arrived in New Zealand last week. Photo / Supplied

Air New Zealand said its first electric aircraft was made in the United States and arrived in New Zealand last week. Photo / Supplied

Could this be an alternative to long, choppy boat crossings?

A battery-powered aircraft had a test flight today and is expected to fly across the Cook Strait later this summer.

Air New Zealand said its first electric aircraft flew at Tauranga today.

The Beta Alia CX300 was made in the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save