Air NZ’s first electric aircraft takes off from Tauranga ahead of inter-island summer trips

The airline said the aircraft was blessed at a sunrise ceremony and expected to fly to Hamilton Airport later today.

It will stay at Hamilton until going to Wellington in December.

“This first flight marks the powerful intersection of pragmatic design and operational innovation,” said Chris Caputo, Beta Technologies director of flight operations.

“We built the Alia CX300 on a foundation of simplicity to ensure a fast, safe, and efficient path to commercial service.”

He said with the collaboration, Air New Zealand was creating an operational blueprint for operators worldwide who were serious about unlocking low-cost, sustainable connectivity for regional communities.

Air New Zealand has leased the aircraft for four months for a technical demonstrator programme.

The programme enabled the airline, partners and regulators to learn how the aircraft would perform in New Zealand conditions.

“It’s also an opportunity for New Zealanders to see battery-electric aviation technology up close,” Air New Zealand said today.

When in Hamilton, Air New Zealand and Beta will carry out a programme of flights in a range of conditions and altitudes.

From December, the aircraft will complete flights between Wellington and Blenheim.

“The aircraft has been designed to leverage existing airport infrastructure and fly in accordance with existing procedures to enable rapid adoption,” the airline said.

The Alia could accommodate two crew members and up to 5.6cu m of cargo on missions of up to approximately 398km.

Kyle Clark, Beta Technologies founder, previously told the Herald the aircraft could carry 1200 pounds (544kg) of cargo.

John Weekes is a business journalist covering aviation and courts. He has previously covered consumer affairs, crime, politics and courts.