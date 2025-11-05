Auckland Council’s Eke Panuku – now the Auckland Urban Development Office – is running the project on reclaimed land.

It says the new Wynyard Quarter park will be the most significant new recreational space in the city centre in a century.

A 5ha public park is being created but a wider 10ha area is included in the plan, where new commercial uses will rise. Photo / Michael Craig

The council arm has been working on the project since 2022 and sought public input on what should be there more than a year ago.

The work is being carried out in the Hamer St/Brigham St block.

Feedback was sought in 2023 on the plan to change the area from its petrochemical past into a healthy and thriving foreshore where people want to go.

Earthworks being carried out on the 5ha site. Photo / Michael Craig

All up, 10ha of land will be changed from its former industrial uses, the council referring to “public spaces and laneways” that will support a further 5ha of marine, commercial and residential development.

“The combined 10ha site will continue the high-quality development ... in the wider Wynyard Quarter neighbourhood,” it says.

Land in the area is contaminated due to its uses over many decades. Photo / Michael Craig

The other 5ha is to be developed into offices and apartments, built after the reserve is finished.

“The future mixed-use commercial and residential buildings will be developed after the open space, enabling seamless integration between the new community and the established elements of Te Ara Tukutuku,” the council said.

Trees in the area are being protected and secured while the earthworks are carried out. Photo / Michael Craig

Enabling works are partly to solve water management issues on the site.

A capping layer of clay and the construction of perimeter bunds aims to capture rainfall, so only clean water leaves the land, a council spokeswoman said.

Trees are being protected big-time at the new reserve. Photo / Michael Craig

A breathing layer of material will be added to the site.

That will be scoria, installed across the site below the clay capping to allow for aeration to continue to improve the ongoing bioremediation of the existing contaminated soil, the spokeswoman said.

Stormwater treatment works will also be developed to allow direction to existing outfalls.

Wynyard Point.

A demarcation layer of material is also being placed so that if the site is dug up in the future, there will be a fabric layer to show where the old and new materials are.

Work is being carried out around existing trees so they are secured and protected.

Plans for the new Te Ara Tukutuku park at the end of Wynyard Quarter.

In July, the council said more than 9000cu m of clean clay had been removed from the site as part of a project to build the new Paerata Station carpark in South Auckland.

“That’s around 600 truckloads,” the council said of the work to that date.

Signage explaining what is coming and why. Photo / Michael Craig

The earthworks season for most projects runs from October to April.

The project is to have a ngahere (forest), outdoor classrooms, whare waka (caravan), tidal stairs, a waka ramp, marine restoration and education opportunities.

The site is closed to the public for now. Photo / Michael Craig

It was allocated $119m in funding up to 2024.

New sites suitable for housing and enterprise have the potential to bring in an estimated $150m of sales revenue, the council has calculated.

The recent 10-year Long-Term Plan allocated a budget of $119m as part of the waterfront regeneration programme.

Of this, from 2025 to 2027, $29m has been allocated to start stage one, which is detailed design, consenting and enabling works on site to manage stormwater and contaminant capture.

How Wynyard Point looked when it still had the Tank Farm, long since removed. Photo / NZME

It also includes a programme of engagement with the public, key stakeholders and partnership with mana whenua partners.

Future budget commitment and staging will be covered through the future rounds of the Long-Term Plan process and will be part of the Governing Body decision-making process, the council said.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald‘s property editor for 25 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.