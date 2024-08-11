Plans unveiled for new park on wasteland at Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter

The proposed Te Ara Tukutuku park at the end of Wynyard Quarter.

Plans to turn the barren wasteland at the tip of Wynyard Quarter on Auckland’s waterfront into parkland complete with a pōhutukawa coastal walk, coves, and open space are on show this month.

The council’s development agency Eke Panuku Auckland is seeking public feedback on Te Ara Tukutuku, billed as the region’s first new urban park in more than a century.

It is part of the next stage at Wynyard Quarter that involves transforming 10ha of land into open space and a mixture of apartments and commercial buildings for the marine industry and others.

Eke Panuku has accelerated work on the project since the America’s Cup in 2021 alongside Mana Whenua and other groups.