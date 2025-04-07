BusinessDesk explains how the Du Val property group run by Kenyon and Charlotte Clarke was put under statutory management. Video / NZME

The co-founders of the failed Du Val property development group, Charlotte and Kenyon Clarke, have been ordered to front up to an interview with receivers PwC.

In a just-released decision, Justice Jane Anderson has ruled the receivers do have the power to compulsorily examine the pair.

Last year, PwC were appointed statutory managers of 70 Du Val entities and receivers of a further six entities plus the Clarkes themselves.

PwC’s first statutory managers report, released last month, shows the group owes an estimated $306 million.

