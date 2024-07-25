“Why this is of such low concern to them? Every business and their staff continue to struggle while they hide behind absurd excuses, incompetence and red tape which they wrap themselves in,” Hartley said today.

Jellicoe St restaurant bar owner Tricky Hartley. The slow repair to the Wynyard Quarter footbridge has had a huge impact on patronage. Photo / Jason Oxenham

No cost analysis had been presented and even when an official request was submitted regarding the issues of the bridge, the 21-day legal deadline was not met and “we have only been brushed off with further excuses. How does this entity that is supposed to serve the public continue to fail in such catastrophic enormity? Where is their accountability?” Hartley asked.

A private business would be bankrupt if they behaved in this manner, he said.

“Is it any wonder Auckland council is drowning in debt when even the highly competent mayor’s hands are tied by this continual absurdity?”

Critics said they also doubted assurances given that the existing bridge would be fixed by December and said running boats more frequently wasn’t what they wanted.

The ferry service was inferior to the pontoon option, particularly for people who work in the area and those who weren’t tourists.

They demanded more details about ferry timings, how pontoon costs blew out from $160,000 to $1.3m and for Eke Panuku to show them the existing bridge repair programme so they could be assured it would be done by December.

Frustration was also expressed about the four-week gap between the pontoon option being explored and this week’s decision to axe that.

Another businessman said the council and Eke Panuku were barriers to success in this country and their lack of pontoon action was “incredible”.

On July 24, Eke Panuku’s board said the pontoon would be replaced with “a more cost-effective alternative” which was more regular boat crossings.

The pontoon would cost $1.3m and would require consenting, signage, lighting, public safety measures and increased operating costs and staffing costs.

Boat operating hours would be extended and those ferries were able to carry up to 7500 people a day, Eke Panuku said.

As well, works were under way to renew the mechanical and structural elements of the Te Wero Wynyard Crossing Bridge. These were tracking to programme and budget.

“The bridge is expected to return to service by December,” a letter from Eke Panuku said.

All up, 21 businesses have lobbied for a fast solution to the bridge failure.

Those include Viaduct Harbour Holdings, Explore and other large vessel operators, Kiwi Property Group and tenants including ASB Bank and food and beverage operators, Auckland Theatre Company, Sanford/Auckland Fish Market, Tataki Auckland Unlimited, Heart of the City and Precinct Properties.

The group also includes GirdAKL, 30 Madden Street Apartments Body Corporate and commercial tenants, Wynyard Central Apartments Body Corporate and commercial tenants, Eke Panuku’s North Wharf tenants, NZ Marine, Wynyard Quarter Residents Association, and Lighter Quay North Apartments Body Corporate.

Others include Lighter Quay Stratus Apartments Body Corporate, PAG (owners of Mason Brothers and 155 Fanshawe Street), Orams Marine, Infratil (NZ Bus site), Mansons TCLM, St Mary’s Bay Residents Association and Fu Wah New Zealand/Hyatt International.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 24 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.



