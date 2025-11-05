Advertisement
Updated

The data blind spot weakening New Zealand’s health system – Prabani Wood

Opinion by
Prabani Wood
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Dr Prabani Wood is an Adjunct Fellow at The New Zealand Initiative. Her research note Better Health Through Better Data is available at www.nzinitiative.org.nz.

New Zealand's GPs lack national data tools that could help improve patient care. Photo / Getty Images

THE FACTS

  • Canadian doctors reduced antibiotic prescriptions with peer-comparison reports, thanks to a national data system.
  • New Zealand lacks a similar system, hindering the ability to compare and improve general practice.
  • Implementing a national primary care data network could enhance care quality and policy evaluation.

When Canadian doctors received reports comparing their prescribing practices with those of their peers, antibiotic prescriptions for respiratory infections decreased. No new rules. No penalties. Just actionable feedback.

It worked because Canada has a national system for extracting and standardising general practice data for quality improvement and research.

