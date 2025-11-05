Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business

Kiwi tech firms enjoy another boom year, but local jobs fall sharply – Tin200 report

Chris Keall
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Technology Investment Network managing director and founder Greg Shanahan.

Technology Investment Network managing director and founder Greg Shanahan.

After something of a post-pandemic hangover in 2024, with slowing growth, tech sector revenue expanded strongly in the 2025 financial year.

But although it generated record receipts and the total number of staff employed in the sector increased slightly (despite some artificial intelligence layoffs), the number of jobs supported by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save