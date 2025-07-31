Crimson Education has been valued at NZ$1 billion (US$600 million) - but could its core business, getting kids into Ivy league, be destroyed by AI?

Crimson Education – a unicorn company valued at $1 billion – has been in expansion mode, putting it on the path to cross $1 billion in sales since inception.

The business, which at its core helps students navigate the admissions process for Ivy League educational institutions in the United States, has turned over $927 million (US$551m) in sales since it began in 2013.

About one third of that, $300m, was earned in the past 12 months.

“Today, Crimson is the largest provider of college admissions guidance for American kids getting into US colleges, which I think is pretty funny because they trust, of course, Kiwis to get into their own schools,” co-founder and chief executive Jamie Beaton told Markets with Madison in New York, where he lives and runs the global company.

It operates in 20 countries and has more than 10 companies under its umbrella, including an online and physical school, an investment acceleration fund, tutoring and immigration services.