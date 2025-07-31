Advertisement
Education Unicorn: Jamie Beaton’s Crimson closing in on $1b in sales

Madison Malone
By
Senior Business Journalist, host of Markets with Madison·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Crimson Education has been valued at NZ$1 billion (US$600 million) - but could its core business, getting kids into Ivy league, be destroyed by AI?

Crimson Education – a unicorn company valued at $1 billion – has been in expansion mode, putting it on the path to cross $1 billion in sales since inception.

The business, which at its core helps students navigate the admissions process for Ivy League educational institutions in the United States,

