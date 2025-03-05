Brett Russell's firm won the building contract. Photo / Brett Phibbs

It also recently submitted a private plan change application on its Karaka campus to allow more growth over the longer term.

Niccol said: “We are excited to add this new building to complete our East Tāmaki campus. This project is a purposeful investment in infrastructure to ensure we have the necessary capacity and resources in New Zealand to progress our pipeline of innovative products and therapies.”

The building will be 28,000sq m and is for research and development, manufacturing and distribution.

Earthworks are now completed at Fisher & Paykel Healthcare's site in East Tamaki, shown in the centre of this image. On March 6, 2025, the company said Dominion Constructors would build its new $250m building here. Photo / Google Maps

The building’s design will reflect the company’s culture of collaboration, with an open-plan layout.

The estimated total cost of the new building is expected to be approximately $250m.

Around 3900 staff work at the 42ha site but the vast new building is to accommodate the company’s expected growth in Auckland over the next five years.

Inside the Fisher & Paykel Healthcare factory in East Tamaki. Photo / Dean Purcell

Last November, the Herald reported how chief executive Lewis Gradon says F&P Healthcare remained focused on the long term, despite the threat of US trade protectionism.

President Donald Trump, citing frustration over drugs and illegal migrants, has caused a stir on world markets by announcing plans to introduce 25% tariffs on goods entering the US from Canada and Mexico, and to increase existing tariffs on China by 10%.

F&P Healthcare has manufacturing facilities in Mexico and China.

The respiratory products maker said new products helped drive the company’s net profit up by 43% to $153.2m in the first half.

Plans for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare's new building at East Tamaki, now under construction.

F&P Healthcare, the NZX’s biggest company by market cap, said total operating revenue in the half was a record $951.2m, an increase of 18% from the prior corresponding period.

Leighs Construction said of the fourth building that it was a 53,000sq m highly serviced, concrete and steel mixed-use structure.

It comprises five science laboratories, a manufacturing facility, distribution centre and two model shops and two cafeterias, large, open-plan office space with seven light wells to house large trees and water features, which lends a sense of openness, space and nature to the working environment.

Dominion Constructors was last year ranked New Zealand’s eighth busiest builder, with 20 projects worth $260m started in 2023.

Russell, Dominion’s managing director, won a major coup last April when the Beachlands South plan change was accepted, allowing an entirely new community to be built in southeast Auckland.

There, $2.5 billion infrastructure is just the start of a new hub with a town centre on 307ha of land where 5000 new homes are planned.

Dominion Constructors is Auckland-headquartered, family-owned owned and been trading for more than 45 years.

“Proud to be a 100% New Zealand owned and part of the Russell Group of Companies, Dominion has expanded from its beginnings as a concrete structures specialist to now employ more than 200 people and operate five divisions,” it says.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 25 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.