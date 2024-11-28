Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Manufacturing

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare CEO on tariff threat: ‘We have to think long term’

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Fisher and Paykel Healthcare managing director and chief executive Lewis Gradon. Photo / NZ Herald

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare managing director and chief executive Lewis Gradon. Photo / NZ Herald

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare chief executive Lewis Gradon says the company remains focused on the long term, despite the threat of US trade protectionism.

President-elect Donald Trump, citing frustration over drugs and illegal migrants, has caused a stir on world markets by announcing plans to introduce 25% tariffs on goods

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Manufacturing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Manufacturing