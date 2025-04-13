Advertisement
China halts critical exports as trade war intensifies

New York Times
8 mins to read

A plant in Changshu, China, where chemicals containing heavy rare earth metals are roasted for use in light-emitting diodes. The metals also go into chemicals for manufacturing jet engines, lasers, car headlights and certain spark plugs. Photo / Ryan Pyle for The New York Times

Beijing has suspended exports of rare earth minerals crucial for the world’s car, EV, semiconductor, AI server, smartphone and aerospace industries.

China has suspended exports of a wide range of critical minerals and magnets, threatening to choke off supplies of components central to automakers, aerospace manufacturers, semiconductor companies and military

