Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Liam Dann: Risk of another GFC rises as US-China trade war takes world to the brink

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

The present market turmoil is triggering memories of the Global Financial Crisis.

The present market turmoil is triggering memories of the Global Financial Crisis.

Liam Dann
Opinion by Liam Dann
Liam Dann, Business Editor at Large for New Zealand’s Herald, works as a writer, columnist, radio commentator and as a presenter and producer of videos and podcasts.
Learn more
  • The US-China trade war has escalated, with the US imposing a 145% tariff on Chinese imports and China responding with an 125% tariff.
  • The crisis has caused volatility in bond markets, raising global economic concerns.
  • If the US and China can’t reach a deal the consequences for the global economy will be dire

What are we calling all this global financial and economic chaos now that it looks destined for the history books?

“Tariff turmoil” – the current media tagline – seems a bit undercooked.

For me, it’s all starting to trigger memories of the Global Financial Crisis (GFC).

Global Financial Crisis was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business