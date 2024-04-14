Brett Russell has planned the new Beachlands South project. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Plans for new primary and secondary schools, 5000 residences, a town centre, a light industrial area and a hotel in south-east Auckland can proceed after independent hearing commissioners approved a rezoning application.

Chair Vanessa Hamm with commissioners Dr Ian Boothroyd and Trevor Mackie approved plan change 88 to rezone 307ha of Beachlands, including the Formosa Golf Course, after the applicants changed aspects during the hearing process.

Auckland Council opposed the scheme from Beachlands South Limited Partnership, which is made up of:

MIB Limited Partnership: Brett Russell’s Russell Property Group and Rob Bassett;

NZSF Beachlands, a New Zealand Superannuation Fund entity;

Ngāi Tai Hāpai Development Limited Partnership, which represents six iwi and also jointly owns Macleans College land.

The 307ha of land to be rezoned is at 110 Jack Lachlan Dr and 620, 680, 682, 702, 712, 722, 732, 740, 746, 758 and 770 Whitford-Maraetai Rd.

Russell has previously estimated $2.5 billion of infrastructure would be needed to enable the development of the land, which has no reticulated water or sewage mains. Water for thousands of new homes and the schools and businesses was proposed to partly come from underground.

Watercare does not provide a water supply to Beachlands, where residents use rainwater collection and the existing system owned by Pine Harbour Living, which gets its water from a sustainable aquifer 175m below the ground.

Plans for the new Beachlands South town hub, with multi-level apartments.

The applicants, represented by lawyer Bill Loutit, plan to use reservoir and bore water and build a new sewage treatment system: a membrane bioreactor wastewater treatment plant to discharge on land or a permanent stream via a wetland.

During the hearing process, the applicants increased business-zoned land by 7ha from 25ha to 32ha and cut residentially-zoned land by 3ha, from 130ha to 127ha, the commissioners said. Open space for a sport and recreation zone in a 4.2ha plot was now proposed to be a business mixed-use zone.

The 307ha of land now mainly zoned rural countryside living can be rezoned to residential, business, open space and future urban.

All up, 383 submissions were received on the rezoning: 85 per cent wanted it declined or, if it was approved, that plans be amended.

A coastal path is proposed at the planned Beachlands South development.

Peter Reaburn, a consultant town planner for Auckland Council, told the commissioners: “My primary concern I raise is that private plan change 88 represents significant urban growth in an area that has not been specifically identified for urban growth.” It was therefore not appropriate to rezone the land, he said.

Mark Laing, a consultant traffic engineer, submitted evidence for Auckland Transport, saying plans would have “potentially significant adverse traffic effects on the road network surrounding Beachlands” without upgrades. The roads had deficiencies that limited the network’s ability to safely cater for more traffic, he said.

A new town hub is planned within the community of around 5000 new homes at Beachlands South.

But Russell told the Herald last year that $75 million would be raised via a levy per new residence to pay for road upgrades.

He said on Friday that the first stage could be a new secondary school surrounded by housing.

Last year, Russell said initial plans were to build 2900 stand-alone homes, apartments and terraced homes, with the capacity to build up to 5000 homes eventually, including retirement places.

Brett Russell is part of the consortium which has just won planning approval to rezone a huge area at Beachlands. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Land has been earmarked for a new primary school as well as a new secondary school, a village centre, a 150-room hotel with a conference centre, walkways and cycle paths, dining, light industrial, recreation, parks and playgrounds.

Russell said last year that $75m would be levied on a “user pays” basis, which doesn’t charge existing residents.

Rob Bassett of Bassett Plumbing & Drainage said last year: “We didn’t create the roading problem but we’re going to fix it. We’re going to make it better than it is today.”

Some of the Formosa Golf Course's land is in the 307ha area which can be rezoned.

Jasmax (Auckland), Woods Bagot in Melbourne, Studio Pacific in Wellington and Studio Woodroffe Papa in London did master planning and urban design.

Tonkin & Taylor did coastal engineering and contamination ecology work. Harrison Grierson is the civil and infrastructure engineer. Simpson Grierson and Russell Bartlett KC handled legal work. Norman Disney Young in Sydney was the carbon consultant and the traffic engineers are Stantec.

Brett Russell says the wider Beachlands area had developed in an ad hoc way since the 1930s but the new scheme is master-planned. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The decision says plans include triggers requiring upgrades to the frequency and patronage of the Pine Harbour ferry service, owned by Simon and Paula Herbert’s Empire Capital. Walking and cycling connections to that ferry terminal are also planned, including a new coastal walkway.

The applicants said in their application: “Beachlands South is a public transport-focused development that supports high-density residential, employment, retail and community activities within walking and cycling distance of the Pine Harbour ferry berths in a manner which prioritises active modes of transport.”

An aerial view of the Pine Harbour Marina and Beachlands as it was in 2015. The ferry terminal will be expanded when plans for the new development proceed.

The commissioners’ approval is subject to modifications. The scheme would give effect to the national policy statement on urban development and the regional policy statement as well as satisfying provisions of the Resource Management Act.

Russell said on Friday: “The project team is pleased that their thorough planning and commitment to a sustainable, first-class development has been recognised in the decision. This ruling for urban development in Auckland is one of regional significance.”

The scheme, planned to be built in the next two decades, reflected many years of carefully considered planning and work with key stakeholders and the Beachlands community, he said.

Since the 1930s, the Beachlands area had developed and grown ad hoc, Russell said.

“This master-planned development offers an opportunity to complete the expansion of the coastal community in a co-ordinated way, offering modern, sustainable, high-quality housing choices and lifestyles supported by new infrastructure,” he said, citing improved water management, upgraded ferry terminal and roads, the new schools and walkways.

