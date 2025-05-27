Advertisement
Home / Business / Companies / Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare profit surges 43% to $377m on record revenue

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare managing director and chief executive Lewis Gradon. Photo / NZ Herald

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare says its annual profit shot up by 43% to $377.2 million, boosted by record turnover of just over $2 billion.

The profit for the March year is over the company’s own forecast range of $320m to $370m, and ahead of market expectations.

Turnover came to $2.02b

Save

