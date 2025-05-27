The respiratory products maker has two businesses that specialise in serving hospitals and people at home with health issues.

For the hospital product group, which includes products used in respiratory, acute and surgical care, revenue for the full year was $1.28b, up 18% from the previous financial year.

For the homecare product group, which includes products used in the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and respiratory support in the home, revenue was $739.9m, up 13%.

OSA masks revenue was up 14%.

FPH has two manufacturing bases in New Zealand and in Mexico.

In March, the US enacted a 25% tariff on products imported from Mexico that were not compliant with the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Almost all FPH’s products imported into the US from Mexico are currently compliant with the USMCA, but there is still the issue of tariffs on products manufactured outside the US, including a 10% tariff on products made in New Zealand.

FPH’s outlook for 2026 anticipated an overall improvement in gross margin for the year and included an estimated 50-basis point impact of US tariffs on hospital products sourced from New Zealand.

It also assumes current global tariff rates, policies and applications for this financial year.

“Our actions in response to any trade policy developments will be driven by our longstanding approach, which is to mitigate cost increases from any source by identifying and implementing continuous improvements and efficiency gains across all of our business processes,” managing director and chief executive Lewis Gradon said.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to apply the fundamental principles that have guided us for decades.

“We have a strong new product pipeline and are confident that we will continue to introduce innovative products and therapies that enhance patient care and improve health outcomes worldwide.”

About 45% of FPH’s volume comes from Mexico and 55% from New Zealand. For the first half of the financial year, about 43% of FPH’s revenue came from the US.

At $21.1 billion, FPH is New Zealand’s biggest company by market capitalisation.

