Fisher and Paykel Healthcare reports its annual result on Wednesday.
Fisher and Paykel Healthcare’s strong earnings record looks set to continue when it reports this week, but new US tariffs have clouded the outlook.
While US President Donald Trump’s tariff regime is not as egregious for Fisher and Paykel Healthcare (FPH) as was first thought, it nevertheless complicates matters forthe company, which has substantial manufacturing facilities in Mexico.
In March, the US enacted a 25% tariff on products imported from Mexico that are not compliant with the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).
But it turns out that almost all FPH’s products imported into the US from Mexico are currently compliant with the USMCA.
However, there is still the issue of tariffs on products manufactured outside the US, including a 10% tariff on products made in New Zealand.
“Hospital sales will be boosted by a robust respiratory season – flu data was well ahead of last year but this was offset by weaker Covid and RSV hospitalisations,“ it said.
Forsyth Barr expects to hear some clarification over where FPH stands on the tariff front in Wednesday’s result.
Its forecasts incorporate a 10% New Zealand tariff only, bearing in mind the large majority of FPH’s Mexico manufacturing is USMCA-compliant.
“Should FPH’s NZ-manufactured products be exempt, this drives 3%–4% earnings per share upside to our forecasts, or 1.5% if Homecare products only are exempt," Fosyth Barr said.
“Our key focus areas at the result are: (1) tariff clarification and gross-margin outlook; (2) Homecare revenue performance and outlook – we are above consensus in FY25 and FY26; (3) hospital new apps (including anaesthesia performance).”
The broker remained confident that FPH would continue its market share gains in Homecare.
Craigs Investment Partners portfolio manager Mohandeep Singh told the Herald earlier this month that manufacturers worldwide would be anxious to see how the new US tariff regime will play out over the long run.
“Until there’s some sort of signal that this is a structural tariff that’s here to stay forever, and that this is the new world regardless of who’s in power in the US, then I think you might see FPH and other manufacturing companies look to make longer-term capital investment decisions,” Singh said.
While US sanctions will make their presence felt on FPH, there is some relief that it could have been worse.
“I suspect the rhetoric [at this Wednesday’s result] will be business as usual, keeping our options open and being flexible,” Singh said.
At $36 each, FPH’s shares are expensive, having firmed by 27% over the last 12 months.
The company’s earnings exploded on the back of the 2020 Covid-19 virus, which attacks the respiratory system.
In the 2021 financial year, the company reported a record profit of $524m, followed by a $376m profit in 2022, before returning to more normal levels.
Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist, covering the financial markets, the primary sector and energy. He joined the Herald in 2011.