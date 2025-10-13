Scott Technology has won contracts in the US and Brazil worth $44m. Photo / Supplied

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Scott Technology has won contracts in the US and Brazil worth $44m. Photo / Supplied

NZX-listed robotics firm Scott Technology says it has secured $44 million in new contracts with leading multinational appliance makers in the US and Brazil.

Scott, which is just over half owned by Brazil’s JBS - the world’s biggest meat processor - omitted the names and value of individual contracts, citing commercial sensitivity.

The company said the wins included the largest-ever appliance contract in its history within the US, signalling its strategic growth in key global markets.

“These contracts reflect a large-scale shift in how global manufacturers are competing,” chief executive Mike Christman said.

“Manufacture reshoring, evolving supply chains, and ongoing labour scarcity are driving the industry to reimagine production.”