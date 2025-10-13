Christman said automation was at the heart of the transformation.
Across these projects, Scott will deliver large-scale automation systems for precision manufacture of household laundry appliances, he said.
The contracts follow the announcement of Scott’s “Destination 2030″ strategy, presented at an investor day in Auckland last month, where it outlined plans to achieve revenues of $530m by 2030 from $276m in 2024.
In its latest result, Scott reported a net profit of $7.7m for the year to August 31, 2024 - down 50% on the previous year’s due to one-off strategic costs, higher lease and financing costs and change in tax law relating to depreciation.
At its investor day, Scott said it expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for 2025 to be in a range of $30.5m to $31.5m.
Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist, covering the financial markets, the primary sector and energy.