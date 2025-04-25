Advertisement
Dunedin robotics factory ‘deeply saddened’ by worker’s death, WorkSafe investigating

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

  • Scott Technology Ltd in Dunedin is ‘deeply saddened’ by a worker’s death at their robotics factory.
  • WorkSafe and police are investigating the incident, with a non-disturbance notice issued to preserve the scene.
  • The company is supporting the worker’s family and has requested privacy during this difficult time.

A Dunedin robotics factory says it is “deeply saddened” by the death of a worker.

WorkSafe opened an investigation into the death yesterday after emergency services were scrambled to the business in the afternoon.

The business, Scott Technology Ltd, says on its website it produces “smart automation and robotic solutions”.

A company spokesperson said it was deeply saddened by the “tragic” event.

“We can confirm that a serious accident occurred at our Dunedin site resulting in a fatality.

“Our thoughts are with the individual’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.

The spokesperson said the company’s priority was supporting and protecting the worker’s family.

“Out of respect for the family and friends, we ask for privacy at this time.”

A WorkSafe spokesperson said it opened an investigation into the incident yesterday afternoon.

“We have issued a non-disturbance notice to preserve the scene of the incident.

“The business is co-operating with our investigation.”

The spokesperson said WorkSafe was called to the scene in Kaikorai Valley Rd about 4pm.

Police are investigating on behalf of the coroner.

St John said it sent a rapid response unit, an ambulance and an operations manager to the scene.

