Helicopter crews film thick flames and black smoke from a Wairau Valley business on Auckland's North Shore.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Scott Technology Ltd in Dunedin is ‘deeply saddened’ by a worker’s death at their robotics factory.

WorkSafe and police are investigating the incident, with a non-disturbance notice issued to preserve the scene.

The company is supporting the worker’s family and has requested privacy during this difficult time.

A Dunedin robotics factory says it is “deeply saddened” by the death of a worker.

WorkSafe opened an investigation into the death yesterday after emergency services were scrambled to the business in the afternoon.

The business, Scott Technology Ltd, says on its website it produces “smart automation and robotic solutions”.

A company spokesperson said it was deeply saddened by the “tragic” event.