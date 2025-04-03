Advertisement
Kiwi electric fence maker Gallagher takes full control of European arm

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
Lisbeth Jacobs, chief executive, Gallagher Group animal management division. Photo / Supplied

Gallagher Group has acquired the Dijkstra family’s controlling shareholding of Gallagher Europe, an agritech business based in the Netherlands.

Hamilton-based Gallagher said that for nearly 50 years the Dijkstra family had led Gallagher Europe, helping to grow the brand across the continent.

The deal, completed on March 31, will bring

