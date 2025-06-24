Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Technology

Xero to acquire US payments platform Melio in $4.1b deal

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Xero chief executive Sukhinder Singh Cassidy. Photo / Supplied

Xero chief executive Sukhinder Singh Cassidy. Photo / Supplied

Wellington-based Xero plans to buy Melio, a leading US business-to-business bill paying platform, in a cash and share deal worth US$2.5 billion ($4.1b).

Melio integrates accounting and payments, offering US SMBs (small to medium sized businesses) and their advisers easy-to-use accounts payable workflows and a wide choice of payment methods,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Technology

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Technology