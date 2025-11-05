The proceeding follows an investigation by the FMA after ASB had earlier reported potential concerns about the orders to NZ RegCo.
“We take cases of market manipulation seriously to ensure New Zealand’s markets reflect genuine supply and demand, in order to preserve their integrity and reputation,” said FMA head of enforcement Margot Gatland.
“Public markets are an important aspect of the capital markets ecosystem in terms of both access to capital and opportunities for investment and wealth creation.
“Investors should be careful to understand their obligations when trading online.”
The FMA is seeking a declaration of contravention, civil pecuniary penalties and costs.
Steel and Tube is not a party to the proceeding.
