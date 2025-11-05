Advertisement
Business

Financial Markets Authority files market manipulation case against Franco Belgiorno-Nettis

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Auckland-based retail investor Franco Belgiorno-Nettis is alleged to have manipulated the NZX.

The Financial Markets Authority has filed civil proceedings against experienced Auckland-based retail investor Franco Belgiorno-Nettis for alleged market manipulation of shares in NZX-listed Steel and Tube Holdings Limited.

The regulator alleges that between November 2020 and July 2023, Belgiorno-Nettis made orders for Steel and Tube’s shares which repeatedly affected its

