Auckland-based retail investor Franco Belgiorno-Nettis is alleged to have manipulated the NZX.

The Financial Markets Authority has filed civil proceedings against experienced Auckland-based retail investor Franco Belgiorno-Nettis for alleged market manipulation of shares in NZX-listed Steel and Tube Holdings Limited.

The regulator alleges that between November 2020 and July 2023, Belgiorno-Nettis made orders for Steel and Tube’s shares which repeatedly affected its closing share price, therefore likely having the effect of creating a false or misleading appearance of trading.

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) also alleges that the orders lacked a genuine commercial purpose and that Belgiorno-Nettis deliberately took actions to increase or maintain the price of shares in Steel and Tube for his personal advantage at a time when he held a substantial shareholding in the company.

The orders were made via two broking accounts he held with ASB Securities.