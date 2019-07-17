Amazon's business model is coming under fresh scrutiny, with the EU set to launch a formal investigation into how the retail giant uses data from other merchants that sell goods on its websites, according to two people familiar with the move.

The step marks the latest probe into a US tech giant by EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager and comes weeks after US president Donald Trump accused her of hating America.

Brussels has been conducting a preliminary investigation into Amazon's business practices since last year, exploring the company's dual role as both a retailer and a host of rival third-party

