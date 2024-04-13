GF Plum and Almond Cake. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

I called in to the Webbs roadside fruit stall in Cromwell the other day, as is my habit whenever I’m driving through. The huge fruit sculpture at the entrance to this bustling Central Otago town always acts as a reminder to stop and get some fruit. The place was packed, with people cramming over bins of fruit, rifling through to find the sweetest, juiciest morsels, and the mood was a little frenzied and competitive.

The couple standing next to me by the apricot bin told me they had driven up from Invercargill to fill their boot before the season was over. “Don’t worry everyone,” the lady behind the counter called out brightly, “we’re still picking apricots and will be for another couple of weeks.” The feverish feeling in the shed dissipated in a collective sigh of relief, people stopped grabbing and started chatting.

The thing is, when the stonefruit is over, you know that summer is over. You might think it would be tomatoes that we would be fretting about, but tomatoes carry on in greenhouses. Stonefruit do not. They also don’t store like pipfruit, kiwifruit or citrus, so unless we want to buy them from the other side of the world in July and August when they will probably have been sprayed and fumigated, there won’t be any more until next summer.

In the line-up of stonefruits, it’s peaches that I get most nostalgic about. I always think of my mother, standing in the kitchen surrounded by wooden crates of golden queen peaches she had bought at the Turners and Growers auction house in Wellington, ready to fill the pantry for our morning breakfasts throughout the winter. She always peeled the fruit first and cooked them in a syrup made with 2 parts water to 1 part sugar syrup, fat slices of juicy yet firm peaches (golden queen is still the best bottling peach) cooked to tenderness in giant preserving pans over the small electric element on her stove. It was my job to run a knife around the inside of the filled jars to ensure there were no air bubbles before they were filled to overflowing with syrup. Only then could the Agee lids go on and get tightly screwed down to seal them. A summer of golden sweetness packed into a jar.

Each of summer’s stonefruits can proclaim its own special virtues. Under the soft fuzziness of a peach skin lies pure juicy sweetness fruit, while nectarines, like plums and apricots, also offer up a rich tang, making them ideal contenders for crumbles and pies. Nectarines and peaches tend to have more structural integrity than plums or apricots, which quickly break down to pulp when stewed. To prevent this from happening you’ll need a higher concentration of sugar when cooking — a 1:1 sugar syrup will ensure fruit holds its shape, as will slow baking.

Peach and Walnut Upside-Down Puddings

Whizzed together in a food processor, these puddings are light and moist. This recipe makes extra Caramel Sauce so you’ve got some left over to spoon over the puddings just before serving.

Ready in 1 hour

Serves 8-10

½ a spray-free orange, unpeeled and coarsely chopped

2 eggs

1 cup milk, warmed

100g butter, melted

¾ cup soft brown sugar

½ cup golden syrup

3 tsp ground ginger

2¼ cups self-raising flour

½ cup chopped crystallised ginger

½ cup chopped walnuts (optional)

1 tsp baking soda

3-4 thinly sliced peaches

1 cup cream, softly whipped, to serve (optional)

Caramel Sauce

100g butter

¾ cup soft brown sugar

¾ cup golden syrup

2 tsp vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 180C fan bake. Place orange, eggs, milk, butter, sugar, golden syrup and ginger in the bowl of a food processor and whizz until smooth. Add flour and baking soda and pulse until just combined (do not overmix). Stir through crystallised ginger and walnuts if using.

To make Caramel Sauce, bring all ingredients to a boil in a small pot, then remove from heat. Spoon a tablespoonful into each of 8-10 texan muffin pans or ramekins, reserving the rest for serving. Place a few slices of peach on top, then divide the pudding batter over the top.

Bake until the puddings are risen and golden and a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean (about 30 minutes). Stand for 5 minutes before running a knife around the edges and cutting off any peaks so they sit flat when inverted. Turn out on to a tray, then top with the remaining Caramel Sauce. Serve hot or warm with softly whipped cream, if desired.

Peach and Walnut Upside-down Puddings. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

My Nan’s Apricot Shortcake

My nan was a legendary baker. She made this lovely shortcake throughout the year with whatever fresh fruit was at hand. It’s fabulous with gooseberries in early spring, apricots and boysenberries in summer and feijoas, apples or tamarillos in autumn. If you use bottled or tinned apricots (1 x 825g can apricot halves in syrup, drained) you can make it all year round.

Ready in 1¼ hours

Serves 8-10

Filling:

800g apricots de-stoned

½ cup water

¾ cup sugar

½ cup finely diced dried apricots

2 Tbsp cornflour, mixed with 2 tbsp water

Pastry:

2 cups flour

½ cup custard powder

1 tsp baking powder

¼ cup brown sugar

¼ cup sour cream

120g butter

1 egg

To finish:

1 Tbsp caster sugar

Halve and de-stone apricots. In a medium pot, heat water and sugar, stirring to dissolve sugar. Once syrup boils, add apricot halves and simmer gently until tender, 6-10 minutes. Take off the heat, drain and set aside, reserving the syrup back into the cooking pot. Add dried apricots to syrup and cook over medium heat, stirring often, until softened (about 15 minutes). Allow to cool then add cornflour slurry, return to heat and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Set aside while making pastry.

Place flour, custard powder, baking powder, brown sugar, sour cream and butter in a food processor and blitz until mixture forms fine crumbs. Add egg and pulse just until dough comes together. Test by pinching a little between your fingers; it should hold together. Turn out and knead on a lightly floured surface until smooth. Divide dough in half and roll out to fit the base (not the sides) of a sponge roll tin. The easiest way to do this is to make templates by drawing around the base of the tin on to baking paper. Roll the dough directly on the paper and trim to fit the marked-out rectangles.

Preheat oven to 180C fan bake. Line the base of the sponge roll tin with one half of the pastry (baking paper side down). Arrange apricot halves flat side down on the base and pour over the thickened syrup mixture. Invert remaining pastry on top to fully cover the fruit filling then remove top sheet of baking paper. Sprinkle with caster sugar and bake until golden and crisp, about 35-40 minutes. Leave to cool a little then cut in the tin. It can be transported in the tin and is excellent served warm or cold.

My Man’s Apricot Shortcake. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

GF Plum and Almond Cake

The tartness of the plums in this fabulous cake offsets the sweetness of the cake batter perfectly. It’s also very good made with apricots

Ready in 1 hour 20 minutes

Serves 10-12

180g butter at room temperature, plus extra for greasing

1 cup sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

Zest of 2 spray-free lemons, finely grated

3 large eggs at room temperature

2 cups ground almonds

¾ cup GF flour

1 cup plain unsweetened yoghurt

9 large plums or 6 sanguine peaches, halved and de-stoned

1 Tbsp amaretto liqueur, optional

2 Tbsp icing sugar, to garnish

Preheat your oven to 160C fan bake. Line the base of a 24-25cm spring form cake tin with baking paper and grease the sides with a little butter.

Beat together the butter and sugar until creamy. Beat in the eggs one at a time. Mix in the lemon zest and vanilla. Gently stir in the yoghurt, add ground almonds and stir until evenly combined.

Pour the mixture into your prepared tin. Spread it out evenly, smoothing the top, then arrange the fruit on top, cut side up (don’t press them into the batter because they will completely sink).

Bake until cake is risen set and golden, and a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean (about 1 hour 15 minutes). The fruit will sink into the cake a little as it cooks. Remove from the oven and brush over the amaretto if using. If you’re not planning to eat the cake that day, it can be covered and chilled in the fridge for up to 3 days or frozen for later use. Bring back to room temperature and dust with icing sugar to serve.





Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin





(Peach and Walnut Upside-Down Puddings)

Fino Valley Peach Liqueur 375ml ($14.40)

Fino Valley is one of the oldest wineries in Auckland, Established on Henderson Valley Rd in 1966 by Croatian immigrants Ivan and Milka Tvrdeich and their three sons, it’s a place where liqueurs and fortified wines are still very much a focus. Made from estate-grown grapes wild-fermented into wine then fortified to 18 per cent abv with neutral spirit then and infused with natural peach extract, a little splishy-splash (technical term there) of this sweetie while nibbling on these peachy, walnutty puddings. Finovalley.com





(My Nan’s Apricot Shortcake)

Passage Rock Late Harvest Waiheke Island Viognier 2021 375ml ($43.50)

I can’t go past the word “apricot” in anything without having a sudden urge to hunt down the nearest bottle of viognier. And when said apricot sits sweetly atop a sexy shortcake base, then I’m on the nearest ferry out to Waiheke to hoon through a glass or six of the new and deliciously honeyed Passage Rock dessert version. Perfumed with ripe mandarin, pear and soft creamy, oak notes and oozing sweet, caramelised citrus peel and spice to finish. Yum! Waihekewinecentre.co.nz

(GF Plum and Almond Cake)

Garage Project Dry Haze Black Doris Plum Sour 750ml ($30)

Occasionally people will say that my drinks reviews are a load of old C and B, to which I reply “Well two of my favourite things are cake and beer, so you can rack off, you losing Lotto ticket”. Then I gaze at the rich, creamy crimson colour of this plum-packed beverage next to a chunky slice of Annabel’s cake and marvel at their perfectness. With its Bill Carden-Horton label design and crafted from Central Otago black doris plums fermented with GP’s own house yeast culture, this blend of foeder and puncheon-aged beers is tart and salivatingly sour and best served chilled. Garageproject.co.nz



