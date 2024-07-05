Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Auckland’s best fried chicken: Is Popeyes worth the hype (and the drive)?

Kim Knight
By
7 mins to read
Popeyes Famous Louisiana Chicken opened its first New Zealand outlet in late April but is it worth the hype?

Popeyes Famous Louisiana Chicken opened its first New Zealand outlet in late April but is it worth the hype?

July 6 is Fried Chicken Day. Kim Knight asks the big, but not necessarily serious, questions about the newest chapter in New Zealand’s fried chicken story.

Journalism takes you places you’ve never been. For example,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle