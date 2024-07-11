Warming winter beverages: The best drinks to combat the chill

Vin chaud, or mulled wine in English, warms from the inside out. Photo / Tamara West

The allure of warming beverages in the cold of winter is undeniable. From comforting classics to innovative concoctions, the season offers a spectrum of drinks to suit every palate. Whether you’re seeking healthful refreshment or indulgent treats, Nikki Birrell is here to help you navigate the diverse world of winter drinks.

The ritual of a winter drink is part of its appeal – the aroma of something brewing on the stovetop, the pinch of spices and the pleasures of stylishly comforting ceramic mugs to double-walled glasses and vintage cocktail ware.

Winter drinks offer more than just refreshment or indulgence, they encapsulate the essence of the season.

Whether you’re savouring the wholesome goodness of a healthful smoothie or delighting in the opulence of a decadent cocktail, these recipes all provide a comforting respite from the cold.

Warm drinks can be particularly helpful in winter, offering both perceived and actual health benefits. The sensation of warmth from a hot beverage can help to raise your core body temperature, providing immediate comfort against the cold. Studies have suggested that warm drinks can help improve circulation, making you feel warmer overall. Furthermore, certain ingredients often used in warm winter drinks, such as ginger and cayenne pepper, are known for their thermogenic properties, which may help to increase body heat production.