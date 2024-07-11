Warming winter beverages: The best drinks to combat the chill

Vin chaud, or mulled wine in English, warms from the inside out. Photo / Tamara West
The allure of warming beverages in the cold of winter is undeniable. From comforting classics to innovative concoctions, the season offers a spectrum of drinks to suit every palate. Whether you’re seeking healthful refreshment or indulgent treats, Nikki Birrell is here to help you navigate the diverse world of winter drinks.
The ritual of a winter drink is part of its appeal – the aroma of something brewing on the stovetop, the pinch of spices and the pleasures of stylishly comforting ceramic mugs to double-walled glasses and vintage cocktail ware.
Winter drinks offer more than just refreshment or indulgence, they encapsulate the essence of the season.
Whether you’re savouring the wholesome goodness of a healthful smoothie or delighting in the opulence of a decadent cocktail, these recipes all provide a comforting respite from the cold.
Warm drinks can be particularly helpful in winter, offering both perceived and actual health benefits. The sensation of warmth from a hot beverage can help to raise your core body temperature, providing immediate comfort against the cold. Studies have suggested that warm drinks can help improve circulation, making you feel warmer overall. Furthermore, certain ingredients often used in warm winter drinks, such as ginger and cayenne pepper, are known for their thermogenic properties, which may help to increase body heat production.
For those prioritising wellness, winter is an ideal time to explore nutritious options. Start your day with a nourishing breakfast smoothie, packed with seasonal fruits and greens to boost immunity and energy levels (while these aren’t technically warm, they are beneficial for overall wellbeing, providing essential nutrients to keep you healthy during the colder months, and ingredients like ginger and cayenne pepper can also create feelings of warmth due to their natural heating properties). A bone broth is, of course, a warming wonder packed with nutritional benefits and to make your own herbal tisanes.
Winter also invites a spot of decadence, with beverages that evoke warmth and luxury. Treat yourself to a hot chocolate, rich and creamy, adorned perhaps with a hint of cinnamon or a splash of liqueur for added luxury. Mulled wines, such as vin chaud, offer a sophisticated blend of spices and fruits, which can be made in bulk, great for festive gatherings or just a quiet evening by the fire. Explore the art of mixology with seasonal cocktails that capture the essence of winter - from a bourbon buck infused with ginger and citrus, to a diablo margarita with a spicy kick, these creations add some fun to any winter soirée. Experiment with ingredients like cranberry, cinnamon, and rosemary to craft bespoke drinks that reflect the season’s spirit. Let it be noted, however, while it’s a common belief that alcohol can warm you up, in reality, alcohol causes blood vessels to dilate, which can make you feel warmer temporarily while actually leading to faster heat loss from the body. Despite this, though, the comforting warmth of an alcoholic drink can be psychologically soothing in a cold winter setting.
And of course, who could forget hot chocolate. Even the name is a source of comfort. Here are three recipes, one that is a decadent dream with cream and milk chocolate, marshmallows included, one with a spicy kick and one for the health-conscious. Take your pick.