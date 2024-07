The 'mush' burger is filled with the umami of mushrooms. Photo / David Japy

This beef and mushroom burger combines the best of both worlds.

Dubbed the “mush”, this recipe from Hamburger Gourmet is doubly good, teaming the rich flavours of beef with the umami of mushrooms, paired with crisp iceberg lettuce.

Beef and mushroom burger recipe

Serves 4

Level of difficulty: 1/3