This customisable quiche with flavour-bomb kimchi is perfect for lunchboxes or dinner.

This customisable quiche with flavour-bomb kimchi is perfect for lunchboxes or dinner.

Kimchi is an absolute must-have in our fridge; its tangy flavour, heat and juicy, crunchy texture makes it such a versatile condiment. It is especially delicious with cheese and salty umami flavours, which is why I’ve paired it with bacon, mushrooms and cheese in this tasty quiche.

As much as I love pastry, crustless quiches are no-fuss and much lighter than their butter-encased counterpart — making them suitable for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Pack a slice in your lunchbox and enjoy chilled or warm; whichever takes your preference! Swap out the mushrooms and bacon for whatever veges and meat you have in the fridge. That’s the beauty of a good quiche — once you’ve got the egg mixture nailed, the mix-ins are totally customisable!

Crustless Kimchi, Bacon & Mushroom Quiche

Ingredients

Makes one 20cm quiche

25g butter

1 small onion, thinly sliced

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

150g mushrooms, sliced

2 rashers streaky bacon (about 100g), chopped

150g kimchi

4 eggs

125ml whole milk

125ml cream

100g cheddar cheese, grated

½ tsp salt

Method

Melt butter in a large frying pan over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring for 5 minutes until soft. Add mushrooms and bacon, and cook for another 10 minutes until the mushrooms are soft and the bacon is cooked. Preheat oven to 160C fan bake. Line a 20cm cake tin or pie dish with baking paper. Drain the kimchi of any excess moisture by briefly placing in a sieve. Whisk the eggs in a large bowl, then whisk in the milk and cream. Add the cheese, salt and a generous season of pepper. Fold through the cooled vegetable mixture and kimchi. Pour into your prepared dish, and use a spoon to distribute the vegetables and bacon evenly. Bake for 40 minutes, or until nicely browned on top and no longer jiggly. Allow to cool for 15 minutes in the tin, before removing and transferring to a cooling rack. Serve warm or chilled.

Olivia Moore and her Taupō business That Green Olive offer recipe development, food photography — in studio or on location — for restaurants and cafes, recipe video creation and social media content creation. Go to Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



