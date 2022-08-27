Jamie Oliver's garlic mushroom tagliatelle

Photo / David Loftus

Jamie Oliver's latest cookbook, One: Simple One-Pan Wonders, includes more than 120 recipes using just eight budget-friendly ingredients or fewer, cooked in one pan - meaning minimal prep time and washing up. This garlic mushroom tagliatelle includes thyme, crushed walnuts, peppery rocket, curds and parmesan.

Total time: 8 minutes

Ingredients

Directions

Boil the kettle. Cut the lasagne sheets lengthways into 1cm strips to make tagliatelle. Put a 28cm frying pan on a high heat and dry fry the mushrooms as it heats up. Peel and finely slice the garlic. Finely grate the parmesan. Once the mushrooms are lightly charred, add a little drizzle of olive oil to the pan with the garlic, strip in the thyme leaves, then crumble in the walnuts. When the garlic is lightly golden, scatter the pasta into the pan. Carefully pour in enough boiling kettle water to just cover the pasta – about 300ml. Let it bubble away for 4 minutes, or until the pasta has absorbed most of the water and you've got a nice sauce, stirring regularly and loosening with an extra splash of water, if needed. Stir in the parmesan, cottage cheese and rocket, keeping everything moving, then season to perfection. Finish with a kiss of extra virgin olive oil, if you like.

One by Jamie Oliver is published by Penguin Random House © Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited (2022 One). Photography by David Loftus. RRP $65