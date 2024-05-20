Noosa's dining scene evolves with new bars and eateries. Photo / JD's Chicken Co

What’s new, Noosa? Just a host of new bars and eateries to electrify your taste buds. If you’re looking for a great bite to eat, these are the best of the rest, writes Justine Costigan

NOOSAVILLE

JD’s Chicken Co.

Acclaimed chef Justin North and business partner David Singer are rewriting the rotisserie chicken playbook with their take on French-style fire-roasted chicken. With a focus on local ingredients, the simple menu gets the basics right – think whole birds with a side of creamy mashed potato and gravy, or a roll, burger or fried chicken with chips and salad. It’s not all chook though, red meat aficionados can dig into pulled pork and wagyu beef, while the ‘chickadees’ menu is just right for little tummies. The Co. offers limited seating, but with the Noosa River just across the road, it’s perfect riverside picnic fare. jdschickenco.com.au



Apero

Next to JD’s is the stylish Apero, a bar leaning into the appealing concept of aperitif – meeting friends for a pre-dinner wine and a snack. The drinks list offers new and old world wines, with an emphasis on everything French, and classic cocktails matched with salty, fishy nibbles or generous charcuterie or cheese boards. Apero is suitably intimate, but pavement tables easily accommodate a crowd. A dinner menu means you can linger longer, or head next door for chicken to go. aperonoosa.com.au

Lanai Noosa

Lanai’s casual fine dining makes the most of Australia’s abundant seafood. Think classic white bread prawn ‘sangas’, natural or dressed oysters, barramundi and the Fiji-influenced raw fish with coconut. The island theme continues with Hawaiian-inspired Huli Huli chicken and creamy Haupia donuts and a cocktail menu featuring fun Pina Colada and ‘Lanai-Tai’ cocktails, and a stylish beachy interior. Book the family style verandah table for dining with a river view. lanainoosa.com.au



Seabourne Distillery

Seabourne’s new gin bar is a little corner of glamour in Noosa’s industrial estate, and the stark contrast to its surroundings only makes it more special. Sit up at the beautifully lit bar and choose from seasonal cocktails featuring flavours such as mandarin, blood lime or grapefruit, classic gin cocktails, or take a gin flight featuring four varieties with accompanying tonic and soda. Check out the still from the bar (or book a tour) to learn more about the gin-making process. Seabourne uses only Australian botanicals, many of them local to Noosa, to celebrate the flavours of the coast. seabournedistillery.com.au

Chinadina

Chinadina is the stylish new venture from the team behind modern European bistro Gusto, also in Noosaville. Specialising in Cantonese cuisine – think barbecue, dumplings, noodles, bao, and fresh seafood – the focus is on Hong Kong-style eating, including yum cha on Sundays. chinadina.com.au

TEWANTIN MARINA

Lucio’s Marina

From the family behind the legendary Lucio’s in Paddington, Sydney, Lucio’s Marina is run by Lucio Galletto’s son Matteo Galletto and his wife Dieuwke. While there are plenty of Italian classics on the seafood trattoria-style menu, Lucio’s also gives a nod to contemporary flavours and techniques: Akoya pearl oysters from Western Australia arrive on a plate of pebbles, hidden by a delicate anchovy foam, and a classic spanner crab tagliolini is updated with tiny cubes of crab jelly. Matteo is a warm and welcoming host, and with a deck overlooking the river, the restaurant is already a popular place for a long, lazy lunch by the water. luciosmarina.com



Coming soon

The team behind the popular modern Asian restaurant Sum Yung Guys is set to open Pelicano Noosa, a restaurant featuring a Mediterranean menu of shared plates, plus a private dining room, at the marina in September 2024. For updates see @pelicanonoosa

NOOSA JUNCTION

Zibros

Noosa Junction was crying out for a stylish Italian cafe, and Zibros meets the brief. Sicilian-born co-owners and brothers Dario and Alessio Zichichi offer a menu inspired by their home island that stretches from breakfast to dinner. The menu includes classics such as porchetta, fritto misto, caponata, and Sicilian pesto while the wine list offers a mix of Italian and Australian drops by the glass and bottle. Breakfast is no after-thought – start the day with a chocolate or pistachio dipped ricotta cannoli or chunky piadina stuffed with prosciutto and scamorza. zibros.com.au

HASTINGS STREET

Locale and Bistro C

Hastings Street favourites, the Italian restaurant Locale and beachside Bistro C, have both been recently refurbished. Bistro C’s five-week transformation in 2023 enhanced both the acoustics and its laidback beachside vibe, while Locale’s moody interior is even sexier, with a substantial upgrade to the interior. Book a table and check out the revamped offerings. bistroc.com.au, localenoosa.com.au



