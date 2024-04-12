Judith Tabron’s career highlights include working with internationally acclaimed chefs like Nancy Silverton and Greg Malouf. Photo / Kayle Lawson

Auckland hospitality legend Judith Tabron opens her new Westhaven restaurant and reflects on her illustrious career.

Plans for Judith Tabron’s new restaurant were revealed earlier this week and today the former owner of Soul celebrates with an exciting opening party.

The legendary hospitality personality chatted with Spy before the event, and said she was looking forward to welcoming guests to her new venture.

First Mates, Last Laugh officially opens at Westhaven Marina on April 18, but 300 guests will get a preview at the opening party. Tabron didn’t want to reveal the guest list, but Spy understands those expected include America’s Cup champion Peter Burling and wife Lucinda, The Hits’ Matty McLean and husband Ryan Teece, Rich Listers Nick Mowbray and Jaimee Lupton, Ross and Dallas Pendergrast, Lady Sarah Fay and Tabron’s former Soul Bar & Bistro colleague Geeling Ching.

Judith Tabron's new restaurant, 'First Mates, Last Laugh', features a massive 330 square meters of indoor space and an expansive outdoor courtyard.

This will be Tabron’s first new restaurant since she sold Soul Bar & Bistro in 2018. The lengthy break was due to a restraint of trade mixed with the effect Covid had on the industry. Tabron certainly made the most of the break, taking some time out to relax and travel.

“Locally, I’ve skied, hiked and biked our famous walkways, cycleways and trails,” she says.

“I’ve also enjoyed cycling in France and Italy and cruising the Greek Islands and also spent a lot of time in small villages in the South of France.

“My ideal village had, within walking distance of our accommodation, a patisserie, boucherie, épicerie, fromagerie and a wine producer or two.”

Tabron loved cooking the local produce, like her favourite, small black pig (porc noir). She says her travels helped inspire her.

“I’ve had a great time learning some new tricks throughout my break, so people can expect some surprises and delights too.”

Tabron lives in Herne Bay and her new restaurant at 121 Westhaven Drive is within her favourite 5km walking loop.

“I love Westhaven Marina,” she says. “It always seems a lot warmer there as it’s protected from the wind.

“I first saw the site in 2019 but alas when I inquired, it was leased.

“It became available again last year. It seemed I was destined to anchor here.”

Her connections to the location date back to her earlier career – she once worked as head chef at Westhaven institution, Sails Restaurant. She says she went to visit her old workplace – and new neighbours – for lunch last week.

Tabron was New Zealand’s first female apprentice chef. After working in London, she became one of the first women to run her own restaurant in Auckland, opening the successful Ramses Bar and Grill in the 1990s in Newmarket, then Soul which has seen her gain numerous awards and inductions.

Tabron looks back on her years at Soul with fondness. She is proud of the famous Bluff oyster parties and Melbourne Cup days, and although she says other hospitality venues have stolen her old tricks, she is already thinking up new ones.

She is especially proud of the talented international chefs and restaurateurs she secured for guest appearances at her establishments.

“Over the years I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to have worked with Nancy Silverton (Osteria Mozza), Greg Malouf (author, chef, restaurateur) and Jon Snook, and Vinny Dotolo (Son Of A Gun, Animal, Jon & Vinnys) to name a few.

“I was always surprised when they agreed to take time to come down to New Zealand just to cook in my restaurants,” says Tabron.

Soul had it all – the Rich List regulars, the famous visitors such as Beyonce and Jay-Z, and Tabron tells Spy she saw her fair share of scandal.

Tabron's previous establishment, Soul Bar and Bistro, was famous for hosting celebrities, including Beyonce and Jay-Z. Photo / Richard Robinson

“I won’t go into too much detail but you do see some interesting things on the 20-odd CCTV cameras after a big night.

“It was certainly the first time I’d seen someone eating scallops off a naked body on a bar top.”

The hospo maven reveals she still has a fair few tricks left up her sleeve for her new waterfront space, which is a massive 330 square meters indoors and nearly as much space in the outdoor courtyard.

Former Azabu and Ebisu chef Cezar Takahashi is taking the helm of Tabron’s new purpose-built seaside kitchen.

Tabron says Takahashi draws inspiration from his colourful Brazilian and Japanese heritage and has also given her classic dishes a modern twist.

The restaurant has vistas to the Harbour Bridge and the city, and Tabron says its accessibility and car parking will play a pivotal role in its success.

First Mates, Last Laugh is the trifecta in Tabron’s Auckland hospitality career and the new chapter is a family one, where they will welcome old customers and new faces with warmth and fun.

Judith Tabron was New Zealand’s first female apprentice chef and a pioneer for women in the industry.

Tabron’s son Jack is working alongside her, as is her stepdaughter Amy Burton as operations manager. Tabron worked with Burton at Soul and more recently she was operations manager at Bossi.

Tabron has also welcomed Steve and Kylie Mann as business partners. “Their expertise in hospitality construction has been instrumental for the inception of First Mates, Last Laugh and the stunning fit-out we’ve put together,” she says.