Princess Diana’s death: Former bodyguard Ken Wharfe talks on 27th anniversary

Bang Showbiz
Diana, Princess of Wales during a state visit to Edmonton, Alberta with her husband in 1983. Photo / Getty Images

It’s been 27 years since Princess Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris.

Thousands of Princess Diana fans have marked the 27th anniversary of her death by laying flowers outside her former London home of Kensington Palace, as her former bodyguard says she would have eventually accepted Charles’ relationship with Camilla.

Former Scotland Yard officer Ken Wharfe says he believes Diana would have come to terms with her ex-husband marrying the now-Queen Camilla.

Wharfe told the Sun “part of Diana’s problem was that she naively believed that the relationship with Camilla would fade away”.

“But let’s be honest, Camilla was there from day one. Camilla, from my time - I went there in the mid-1980s - was very much the discussion at the time.

“And [with] Diana’s openness - she felt it necessary to give me the complete low-down of the relationship.

Charles and Camilla married eight years after Diana’s death. Photo / Getty Images
“She naively believed that it would end. There is no doubt in my mind that Diana did love Charles. I mean, she said that to me repeatedly.”

Diana, who was killed aged 36 in a Paris car crash on August 31, 1997 - five years after she and then-Prince Charles split, before they finalised their divorce in 1996.

Two years later, Camilla and Charles publicly revealed their relationship.

Diana famously told of their affair in her TV interview, saying: “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

Wharfe is convinced Diana would have eventually accepted it.

“You move on and you change, you mellow slightly, and you deal with situations in a much calmer way.

Diana repeatedly told her bodyguard she still loved Charles. Photo / Getty Images
“And I’m sure Diana would have done that.

“Time, as everyone says, is a great healer. Diana was angry with the Prince of Wales, angry with her circumstances, angry with Camilla, angry with everybody.

“But you know you know, things heal. And as time progressed, she would have been in her 60s now - she would have accepted.”

