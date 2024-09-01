Diana, Princess of Wales during a state visit to Edmonton, Alberta with her husband in 1983. Photo / Getty Images

Diana, Princess of Wales during a state visit to Edmonton, Alberta with her husband in 1983. Photo / Getty Images

It’s been 27 years since Princess Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris.

Thousands of Princess Diana fans have marked the 27th anniversary of her death by laying flowers outside her former London home of Kensington Palace, as her former bodyguard says she would have eventually accepted Charles’ relationship with Camilla.

Former Scotland Yard officer Ken Wharfe says he believes Diana would have come to terms with her ex-husband marrying the now-Queen Camilla.

Wharfe told the Sun “part of Diana’s problem was that she naively believed that the relationship with Camilla would fade away”.

“But let’s be honest, Camilla was there from day one. Camilla, from my time - I went there in the mid-1980s - was very much the discussion at the time.