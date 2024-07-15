The Queen was entranced by animals, saying as she stroked them: “Aren’t they beautiful and so soft.”
But then one of them mounted the other from behind, causing much laughter.
“They say never work with animals or children,” muttered one aide.
The cows had been due to be sent to Windsor but because the Jersey herd at Windsor is complete, the monarch asked whether the cattle could be given to Home Farm, which forms part of his Highgrove estate and is run by the Duchy of Cornwall.
Henry James Gay, the Duchy’s tenant farmer, recently visited Jersey to choose the heifers that will live alongside his organic herd of Ayrshire cows.
Andrew Le Gallais, former chairman of the Jersey Milk Marketing Board, said: “Thanks to the hard work and dedication of all at Woodlands Farm in St Helier, the Le Boutillier herd is now fully restocked.
The King and the Queen, who wore a blue silk shirt dress by Anna Valentine, were led into the square by a Royal Mace, gifted to the island by Charles II in 1663 in recognition of the island’s loyalty to the Crown.
The Bailiff, president of the States Assembly, read out a Loyal Address welcoming the couple before Charles delivered his response.
“Mr Bailiff, I am most grateful to you and to the States for the warm welcome you have extended to both my wife and myself, and for the assurances of devotion, loyalty and allegiance to the Crown you have expressed on behalf of the people of Jersey,” he said.
“My wife and I have such happy recollections of the welcome we received when we were last here in 2012, to mark the Diamond Jubilee of my late mother.
“During that visit we met so many Islanders and learned of the high regard and affection in which she was held, and also a great deal about your beautiful and unique island. We look forward to doing so again today during our time here in St Helier.”
When the sitting transitioned to a Royal Court, the King was gifted locally laid duck eggs as a symbol of sustenance, replacing an 800-year tradition of presenting the monarch with two dead ducks.
When Elizabeth II visited Jersey in 2001, she was presented with two mallards on a silver tray as part of an ancient tradition dating back to the Middle Ages when six seigneurs, or lords of the manor, would pay homage to the sovereign as the Duke of Normandy.
Just as the late Queen did not take the dead ducks home, the King will not be packing the duck eggs in his suitcase.
Instead, he was shown the bowl of white mallard eggs by seigneur Pamela Bell, before they were accepted on his behalf by the Receiver General, the King’s representative on the islands.
The Queen watched on with a smile.
The couple were due to stay on Jersey on Monday night – the first King to have stayed on the island since Charles II in the 1600s – before heading to Guernsey on Tuesday.