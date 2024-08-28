Well-wishes for the new family of three followed, with King Charles and Queen Camilla, then the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, announcing they “couldn’t be more delighted”.

Prince William and Princess Kate also announced they were “thrilled” and welcomed the couple, who were married just one year earlier, to the “Sleep Deprivation Society”.

Three years later, after the Duke and Duchess had resigned from royal duties and relocated to Montecito, California, they announced they were preparing to welcome their second child.

It was also revealed Meghan had suffered a miscarriage the year prior.

On June 4 2021, the couple revealed on their Archewell website that they were “blessed” to have welcomed a little girl, Princess Lilibet at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have largely remained out of the spotlight. Photo / Netflix, Misan Harriman

Buckingham Palace said in a statement at the time, “The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news.”

In his book, Spare, Harry recalled how he felt the moment his first daughter was born.

“I wanted to say: Hello. I wanted to say: Where have you come from? I wanted to say: Is it better there? Is it peaceful? Are you frightened? Don’t be, don’t be, all will be well. I’ll keep you safe.”

Now, just months after the Sussexes celebrated Lilibet’s third birthday, a friend close to the couple has spoken about whether Harry and Meghan have any plans to expand their family.

Lilibet was born in 2021. Photo / Netflix

Speaking exclusively to USWeekly, the friend said at this current point in time, they are happy to be parents of two.

Noting that the duke and duchess are focusing on their business ventures, including the Archewell foundation, the source hinted that while they are happy being a family of four, a third child hasn’t been ruled out completely.

“Afterwards who’s to say?” The insider said. “But I think the focus is very much on raising their two children.”

Elsewhere, the source opened up about why the couple have chosen to keep their children’s lives private, explaining that while they are like any other parent and would love to “share their kid with the world”, it’s not something they feel they can do right now.

“William’s kids, for example, have way more safety, even though they’re recognisable. And the same doesn’t apply to Meghan and Harry’s children. They know the world wants to see [them but] I would expect them to live smaller lives until that gets sorted, if it ever does.”

Harry and Meghan are reportedly happy being parents of two. Photo / Netflix

In the meantime, the couple, and their close friends, continue to share small snippets with the world, including the most recent update.

“They’re so well-mannered. Archie is sweet and curious and playful, and Lili is vibrant and happy,” the insider said.

It comes just weeks after Meghan revealed their daughter has “found her voice” during a panel she spoke at as part of their tour of Colombia.