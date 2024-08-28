Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their second pregnancy one year after they resigned from royal duties. Photo / Misan Harriman
Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ready to become parents of three? A source close to the couple says while not part of their immediate plans, another baby hasn’t been “ruled out completely”.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first became parents on May 6, 2019 following the birth of their son, Prince Archie.
Announcing the news of his arrival, Buckingham Palace issued a statement revealing the now 5-year-old prince was born at 5.26am and mere hours later, Harry gave his first TV interview as a father.
Speaking to media, he said, “I’m so incredibly proud of my wife. As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing. But this little thing is absolutely to die for. So I’m just over the moon.”
“We couldn’t be more delighted at the news and we’re looking forward to meeting the baby when we return.”
On June 4 2021, the couple revealed on their Archewell website that they were “blessed” to have welcomed a little girl, Princess Lilibet at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Buckingham Palace said in a statement at the time, “The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news.”
In his book, Spare, Harry recalled how he felt the moment his first daughter was born.
“I wanted to say: Hello. I wanted to say: Where have you come from? I wanted to say: Is it better there? Is it peaceful? Are you frightened? Don’t be, don’t be, all will be well. I’ll keep you safe.”
Now, just months after the Sussexes celebrated Lilibet’s third birthday, a friend close to the couple has spoken about whether Harry and Meghan have any plans to expand their family.
Speaking exclusively to USWeekly, the friend said at this current point in time, they are happy to be parents of two.
Noting that the duke and duchess are focusing on their business ventures, including the Archewell foundation, the source hinted that while they are happy being a family of four, a third child hasn’t been ruled out completely.
“Afterwards who’s to say?” The insider said. “But I think the focus is very much on raising their two children.”
Elsewhere, the source opened up about why the couple have chosen to keep their children’s lives private, explaining that while they are like any other parent and would love to “share their kid with the world”, it’s not something they feel they can do right now.
“William’s kids, for example, have way more safety, even though they’re recognisable. And the same doesn’t apply to Meghan and Harry’s children. They know the world wants to see [them but] I would expect them to live smaller lives until that gets sorted, if it ever does.”