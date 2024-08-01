A source recently told People magazine the reasoning is mostly for the children’s “privacy and safety”.

“Harry has been reluctant to show his children publicly, not out of a desire to hide them but to protect their privacy and safety from potential threats,” the insider said “He wants them to lead as normal a life as possible without the fear of kidnapping or harm.”

They also noted his mother’s death weighs heavy on him and said: “As a dad and husband, Harry is determined to ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself.”

While the couple prefer to keep their family life private, on the odd occasion they share details about their children – including in an upcoming interview they did with CBS.

Archie and Lilibet are now five and three years old. Photo / Netflix

Sitting down with Jane Pauley, the host of the American Sunday Morning Show, to discuss cyber abuse and how parents are “first responders”, Meghan opened up about her experience with her own children.

“Our kids are young, they’re three and five, they’re amazing, but all you want to do as parents is protect them,” she said.

“And so as we can see what’s happening in the online space, we know that there’s a lot of work to be done there and we’re just happy to be able to be a part of change for good.”

It’s not the first time the couple have candidly spoken about their children during an interview.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sit down for an interview with CBS. Photo / CBS, X

In December, the duchess sat down for a Q&A after a special screening of Netflix’s short film The After with the movie’s lead David Oyelowo and director Misan Harriman, where she revealed her son has a lot in common with the renowned photographer.

“The inspiration runs deep,” Meghan, 42, shared. “Our 4-year-old,” prior to correcting herself, “4-and-a-half-year-old son – he would say, ‘No, I’m not 4. I’m 4-and-a-half – Misan was showing him how to do photography the last time he was with us, and I bought Archie a camera, and he said, ‘But it’s not a Leica like Misan’,” she said with a giggle (after all, the handcrafted cameras have a four-digit price tag attached to them).

“I said, ‘You are not getting a Leica! Not even for Christmas’,” Meghan added, then turning her attention to Misan, said. “So thank you for the inspiration across the board.”

The couple’s recent comments come after a source claimed Meghan is “100%” supportive of her husband’s current legal battles – which include attempting to secure police protection when the Sussexes are in the UK.

Speaking to People magazine, a former Archewell Foundation employee said the former actress, “supports Harry 100% but she wishes he could let go of these lawsuits, be happy and live in the moment”.

Lilibet recently celebrated her third birthday. Photo / Netflix

“She wants him to be free of all of this, but she also knows that because of everything he’s been through and his love for [her and their children], he can’t. She wants him to live in a world where he is not burdened by this,” they added.

Harry’s lawsuits have reportedly contributed to his estrangement from the royal family, with the prince himself telling ITV’s Rebecca Barry as part of the UK network’s documentary Tabloids on Trial, it is a “central piece” to their current lack of relationship.