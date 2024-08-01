The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first became parents in May 2019, with the arrival of their son, Prince Archie, before welcoming their daughter, Princess Lilibet, in 2021.
While the couple remains some of the most well-known public figures in their world, they have worked hard to keep their children out of the spotlight.
Announcing their decision to step back from royal duties in 2020 in an effort to secure some sense of privacy, the Californian-based royals have released only a handful of pictures of their children and are rarely spotted on family outings.
“Harry has been reluctant to show his children publicly, not out of a desire to hide them but to protect their privacy and safety from potential threats,” the insider said “He wants them to lead as normal a life as possible without the fear of kidnapping or harm.”
They also noted his mother’s death weighs heavy on him and said: “As a dad and husband, Harry is determined to ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself.”
While the couple prefer to keep their family life private, on the odd occasion they share details about their children – including in an upcoming interview they did with CBS.
“The inspiration runs deep,” Meghan, 42, shared. “Our 4-year-old,” prior to correcting herself, “4-and-a-half-year-old son – he would say, ‘No, I’m not 4. I’m 4-and-a-half – Misan was showing him how to do photography the last time he was with us, and I bought Archie a camera, and he said, ‘But it’s not a Leica like Misan’,” she said with a giggle (after all, the handcrafted cameras have a four-digit price tag attached to them).
“I said, ‘You are not getting a Leica! Not even for Christmas’,” Meghan added, then turning her attention to Misan, said. “So thank you for the inspiration across the board.”
Speaking to People magazine, a former Archewell Foundation employee said the former actress, “supports Harry 100% but she wishes he could let go of these lawsuits, be happy and live in the moment”.
“She wants him to be free of all of this, but she also knows that because of everything he’s been through and his love for [her and their children], he can’t. She wants him to live in a world where he is not burdened by this,” they added.
Harry’s lawsuits have reportedly contributed to his estrangement from the royal family, with the prince himself telling ITV’s Rebecca Barry as part of the UK network’s documentary Tabloids on Trial, it is a “central piece” to their current lack of relationship.