Prince Harry ITV interview: Royal features in upcoming phone hacking documentary

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and barrister David Sherborne leave after giving evidence at the Mirror Group Phone hacking trial at the Rolls Building at High Court on June 7, 2023 in London. Photo / Getty Images

Continuing his efforts to expose the alleged illegal practices of the British tabloids, Prince Harry will take to the screen in a sit-down interview with ITV.

Prince Harry will feature in an upcoming documentary series about alleged tabloid phone hacking.

The royal, 39, will do a sit-down interview in Tabloids on Trial, an ITV production that will explore the many claims of unlawful information-gathering made against the British press, reports People Magazine.

The Duke of Sussex isn’t the only high-profile name to collaborate on the documentary, with the likes of actor Hugh Grant, singer Charlotte Church and footballer Paul Gascoigne also set to feature in the project.

According to ITV royals editor Chris Ship, the royal will reflect on his own experiences of growing up in the public eye and dealing with the media.

Taking to X, Ship posted a picture of the prince in a sit-down interview, along with the caption: “He tells our reporter @BeccaBarry why he is fighting to expose what he says are the illegal activities of Britain’s tabloid newspapers.”

ITV will release the documentary on July 25 this year.

In December last year, Prince Harry was found to be a victim of phone hacking during his trial against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).

The Duke of Sussex, in a bid to protect his wife Meghan Markle, sued the publisher over 148 articles he claimed had been illegally acquired.

The judge found that, of the 33 articles written between 1996 and 2009 that were submitted as evidence, 15 were the result of phone hacking or unlawful information gathering.

In a statement read by his lawyer David Sherbourne at the time, he compared his efforts in court to “slaying dragons”.

“Today is a great day for truth as well as accountability,” he said. “I’ve been told that slaying dragons will get you burned. But in light of today’s victory and the importance of doing what is needed for a free and honest press – it’s a worthwhile price to pay. The mission continues.”

Since his win in court, Prince Harry has continued his battle against the media’s alleged illegal practices.

He and more than 40 others, including Grant and director Guy Richie, are suing News Group Newspapers (NGN) over claims of unlawful information gathering and invasion of privacy through tactics such as intercepting voicemails and bugging cars.

The allegations include claims that NGN executives lied about the illegal practices taking place and were aware of the attempts to erase evidence in email chains and “buy” the silence of those who knew the alleged truth.

A trial is set to take place in January.


