Taking to X, Ship posted a picture of the prince in a sit-down interview, along with the caption: “He tells our reporter @BeccaBarry why he is fighting to expose what he says are the illegal activities of Britain’s tabloid newspapers.”

ITV will release the documentary on July 25 this year.

In December last year, Prince Harry was found to be a victim of phone hacking during his trial against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).

The Duke of Sussex, in a bid to protect his wife Meghan Markle, sued the publisher over 148 articles he claimed had been illegally acquired.

The judge found that, of the 33 articles written between 1996 and 2009 that were submitted as evidence, 15 were the result of phone hacking or unlawful information gathering.

In a statement read by his lawyer David Sherbourne at the time, he compared his efforts in court to “slaying dragons”.

“Today is a great day for truth as well as accountability,” he said. “I’ve been told that slaying dragons will get you burned. But in light of today’s victory and the importance of doing what is needed for a free and honest press – it’s a worthwhile price to pay. The mission continues.”

Since his win in court, Prince Harry has continued his battle against the media’s alleged illegal practices.

He and more than 40 others, including Grant and director Guy Richie, are suing News Group Newspapers (NGN) over claims of unlawful information gathering and invasion of privacy through tactics such as intercepting voicemails and bugging cars.

The allegations include claims that NGN executives lied about the illegal practices taking place and were aware of the attempts to erase evidence in email chains and “buy” the silence of those who knew the alleged truth.

A trial is set to take place in January.



