The Duchess of Sussex shared her 4-year-old son's new hobby during a Netflix Q&A. Photo / Netflix

Meghan Markle has revealed that her son is a budding photographer.

In November, the Duchess of Sussex sat down for a Q&A after a special screening of Netflix’s short film The After with the movie’s lead David Oyelowo and director Misan Harriman. The talk happened on November 15 at a private residence in Montecito, California, where the former Suits actress lives with her husband Prince Harry and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

During the sit-down chat, Meghan revealed that Prince Archie has a lot in common with Harriman, who is a renowned photographer and responsible for some of the Sussexes’ portraits.

“The inspiration runs deep,” Meghan, 42, shared. “Our 4-year-old,” prior to correcting herself, “4½-year-old son — he would say, ‘No, I’m not 4. I’m 4½ — Misan was showing him how to do photography the last time he was with us, and I bought Archie a camera, and he said, ‘But it’s not a Leica like Misan’,” she said with a giggle (after all, the handcrafted cameras have a four-digit price tag attached to them).

“I said, ‘You are not getting a Leica! Not even for Christmas’,” Meghan added, then turning her attention to Misan, said. “So thank you for the inspiration across the board.”

Not only walking in Harriman’s footsteps, Archie’s love of photography also takes after a very special relative. Harry’s grandmother the late Queen Elizabeth was often seen with a camera — including her Leica — in her hands, especially when attending horse shows and watching her husband, Prince Philip, compete in carriage driving.

Queen Elizabeth in Windsor Park with her camera, corgis and dorgi. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan and Harry have also spent a fair amount of time behind the lens. The Duke of Sussex took over National Geographic’s Instagram in 2019, and he and his wife had their pictures posted on Instagram during their royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga back in 2018.

Although Archie won’t be getting a Leica camera under the tree in 2023, Harry previously revealed a unique holiday present that Archie received from the late Queen: a waffle maker.

In 2021, Harry appeared on an episode of The Late Late Show, where he told host James Corden, “My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas, and Meg said a waffle maker. She sent us a waffle maker for Archie. So breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix in the waffle maker.”

He then added that his son “loves” the waffle maker, saying, “Archie wakes up in the morning and goes, ‘Waffle’.”

Meghan and Harry have a shared love of photography which they have instilled in their eldest. Photo / Getty Images

When Markle hit the red carpet in November at Variety’s Power of Women event in Los Angeles, she was asked about her favourite traditions during the holiday period. “That’s a great question,” she responded. “Our little ones are little, and we’re enjoying every moment of it.”

Meghan and Harry, who moved to her home state of California over three years ago, will likely spend the Christmas holidays at their Montecito home as they have done the past few years. The last time they spent Christmas with the royal family in Sandringham was back in 2017 and 2018.







