Prince Harry reveals Queen gave Archie a waffle maker for Christmas

Queen Elizabeth bought her great-grandson Archie a waffle maker for Christmas.

The 94-year-old monarch's grandson, Prince Harry, revealed his 21-month-old son - who he has with pregnant wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - wakes up excited for breakfast every day thanks to the piece of kitchen gadgetry in their Los Angeles home.

Speaking to James Corden on "The Late, Late Show", Harry said: "Interestingly, my grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker, she sent us a waffle maker for Archie...

"So breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix, in the waffle maker, flip it, out it comes, he loves it. Archie literally wakes up in the morning and says 'waffle'."

The 36-year-old prince thinks his son is "hysterical" and loved the fact the toddler's "amazing" personality is coming through now the tot has learned to express himself.

"My son is now over a year and a half, he is hysterical, he's got the most amazing personality, he's already putting two, three words together, he's already singing songs," he said, while going on a double-decker bus tour of LA with James Corden.

He also revealed that Archie's first word was "crocodile".

Baby Archie loves his new Christmas gift from his Granny, the Queen. Photo / Getty Images

The Prince said it was the first time he was seeing some parts of the city, as he has been in lockdown for most of the time since moving with Meghan to the US.

At one point during the interview, Corden called Meghan to have a chat and viewers found that she refers to Harry as "Haz".