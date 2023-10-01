Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf. Photo / Getty Images

New behind-the-scenes photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Invictus Games have been revealed by photographer Misan Harriman.

Taken during the 2023 event, which sees former armed service men and women competing in sporting events, the images show the pair supporting each other as they meet a crowd, clapping from their seats while watching a game and in one image Markle is captured greeting a volunteer.

Harriman captioned the images calling them “lovely moments” and tagged them @weareinvictusgames.

The photographer is a friend of the royal couple and has previously captured important moments in their work and family life, according to People magazine.

He took the image used to announce the pair’s pending second baby in 2021 and he also captured the first official photo of Princess Lilibet at her first birthday party, held at Frogmore Cottage.

Lilibet, pictured on her first birthday, met the Queen - but no photographs were taken. Photo / Misan Harriman

When Markle arrived at the games earlier in the month, she made a speech that was all about family and referenced her two children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.

According to Hello! she said during the games’ family and friends party:

“It is so special to be here, and I’m so sorry that I was a little late for the party. Just like so many of you, we know this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fischer House has created, and so I had to just spend a little bit more time getting our little ones settled [at] home.

“Getting milkshakes, doing school drop off, and then I just landed a couple of hours ago. I am thrilled that the first event that I can do with Invictus is here with all of you,” she said.

While Prince Harry’s work on the games has become a Netflix documentary series, he has previously discussed the event’s motto and its inspiration.

He said “I am” is inspired by a poem by William Ernest Henley and explained: “The poem is a reminder that you have the power to take control of your life.”







