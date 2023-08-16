The Netflix series focuses on competitors from around the world, on their road to Prince Harry's Invictus Games. Video / Netflix

Prince Harry is lining up to hit us with another Netflix documentary. But this one appears to be far less scandalous than the bombshell Harry & Meghan series that aired last year on the streaming giant.

This time round, the Duke of Sussex is taking viewers behind the scenes of his Invictus Games in a series entitled Heart of Invictus.

The new trailer has just landed ahead of an August 30 premiere.

Founded by the prince in 2014, Harry’s games are an international sporting tournament especially for former military servicemen and women wounded in the armed forces. Many of them are amputees or have sustained life-changing injuries. In the five-part series, the duke meets with various individuals taking part in the games and learns their inspirational stories.

Spliced with footage of Harry speaking at an opening ceremony of one of his games, he says in the trailer: “The Games doesn’t focus on what causes the injury but really about the recovery and how to be part of a community again.”

And a collection of servicemen and women are featured sharing parts of their personal challenges and triumphs as they compete in the games.

According to the New York Post, Netflix describes the documentary as following “a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe: service members who have experienced life-changing injuries or illnesses on their road to the Invictus Games.”

Prince Harry has also played a part in producing the series, which will air ahead of the 2023 games held this September in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The 2023 Invictus Games will take place in Düsseldorf, Germany, beginning on September 9. Photo / Netflix

In a video message to competitors earlier this month, the prince shared his excitement for the upcoming games, telling them:

“I can’t wait to see all of you and have the whole community together once again. It’s been too long. You’re all on different parts of your healing journey.

“We all are, we always will be. But I can assure you that this experience you’re gonna have will hopefully be life changing, and you’ll come out of it a better person for sure,” he added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared behind the scenes details of their lives as well as scathing accusations about the royal family in their first Netflix documentary. Photo / Netflix

The new series is part of a NZ$160m Netflix deal Harry and his wife Markle first announced in 2020.

Their six-part series, Harry & Meghan, was the streamer’s most-watched subscription TV series last year.















