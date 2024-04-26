80-year journey on Auckland road

Artists render image.

There is more to Meola Rd than meets the eye: Auckland Transport.

Major improvements along Auckland’s Meola Rd are designed to make it more resilient to flooding and climate-related disruptions, say Auckland Transport (AT).

The road – a key thoroughfare linking outer city suburbs Pt Chevalier and Westmere – has been closed since before Christmas but is due to re-open to single lane traffic on April 28.

Future stages of work and associated traffic disruptions on Meola Road, Point Chevalier Road and Garnet Road will continue until mid-2025.

Murray Burt, Director Infrastructure and Place, AT, says the road was partly built on landfill nearly 80 years ago to connect the two suburbs. “But as the community has grown, so has the way the road is used and this together with its age means it is no longer fit-for-purpose.

“Around 10,000 cars, buses, motorcycles and trucks alongside cyclists and pedestrians use it every day and, at peak travel times, 900 to 1000 vehicles use this stretch of road per hour.”

The work is part of a road improvement project which will include better drainage, underground power lines, a two-way, off-road cycleway and the raising of a section of Meola Rd by about 400m above the flood plain.

Burt says AT is focused on adapting to climate change and has been working with the community to make Meola Rd, Point Chevalier Rd, and Garnet Rd safer, more accessible, and resilient; rebuilding the foundations and working with other infrastructure providers so the area can sustain another 80 years of progress.

“The community has told AT, along with other feedback, that on-street parking is important, particularly outside shops and businesses – so along the route parking will be kept where possible, while prioritising safety and accessibility.”

He says despite the partial re-opening, there is a lot more work to do. This will be carried out in stages until mid-2025 and AT is appealing to the public to reduce non-essential travel in the area by taking alternative routes wherever possible.

“As always, we are doing our best to minimise the effects of these works on businesses, neighbours, pedestrians, and motorists.”

“Making Meola Rd higher, above the flood plain, will make it more resilient while underground powerlines, upgraded fibre and stormwater pipes are also being installed as part of a ‘dig once’ approach to save money and avoid significant future disruption,” Burt says.

Good progress has been made to date and the full road closure extension to April 28 has meant AT will finish the overall project faster – by up to two months – and will save around $400,000. Work on all three roads, Meola, Pt Chevalier and Garnet is now expected to be finished by mid-2025.

Amid the hard work and disruption, crew on the ground have reported back several stories of heart-warming community support. During the searing heat in the height of summer, locals were delivering ice blocks to exhausted road workers, who must work in full safety gear regardless of the temperature. Meanwhile a digger operator had an eager little fan, excitedly waiting every morning for him to start work, watching from inside the safety of his fence with his mum.

In February, Pt Chevalier Air Scouts Kea, scout and cub groups visited a construction site on Meola Rd to learn more about the project and road construction in general from the AT project manager. Some of the scouts brought along baking to share with the construction crew too, which was much appreciated.

“We had such an amazing experience. The kids loved it, they learnt so much about their community and how roads are made and why the road is being replaced,” says Group Leader Nick Quail.

Burt says despite what many people see and think, AT’s work involves so much more than just traffic management.

A number of exotic trees have been removed from Meola Rd, where they conflict with the new road layout and will be replaced with native trees. Kōwhai, pūriri, tītoki, and pōhutukawa will attract and provide a great habitat for native bird populations.

Foliage from several of the trees removed were given to a neighbouring zoo to feed the growing giraffe tower and a colony of native skinks discovered were captured and re-homed in an environment much safer than beside a busy road.

Planting in other areas with low-level shrubs, and around Meola Reef Reserve, is being done to create planted swales, to filter water run-off from the road, and protect local waterways.

Burt says the new cycleway and street improvements will give people more travel choices and make it easier and safer to bike and walk. This will reduce traffic congestion for those who must drive as well as reduce the impact on the environment and improve health and wellbeing for those using it.

“A safe cycleway, connected to a wider network of cycling routes, along with improved pedestrian access, will enable more people to access local businesses, parks, and sportsgrounds, by bike or on foot.”

For more updates on the Point Chevalier to Westmere improvements click here.