While Harry will be overseas on May 6, Meghan won't let Archie's Birthday go uncelebrated. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan is not letting the coronation overshadow Prince Archie’s birthday party.

While everyone might be gearing up for King Charles’ coronation celebrations, Meghan is putting plans in place for her son’s birthday, which falls on May 6.

Prince Harry has confirmed that he will see his father crowned at Westminster Abbey and Meghan Markle will stay in California with the couple’s two children to celebrate the prince turning 4.

“It’s going to be a low-key party at home,” an insider tells People in this week’s cover story. “They’ll have friends around them and Meghan’s mom, Doria [Ragland]. Meghan will definitely have support that weekend.”

Archie’s little sister, Princess Lilibet, will also be at her brother’s side on his birthday.

“They are so sweet together. Archie loves Lili. He’s such a sweet boy. When she’s not around, he asks, ‘Where’s Lili?’ " the source adds.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. Photo / Alexi Lubomirski/Handout/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The Sussexes’ kids were last in the UK in June 2022 for the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. The trip was a significant moment for the family, as it was Princess Lili’s first time visiting her British relatives.

Lilibet was born in California on June 4, 2021, while Archie was born in England in 2019, and hadn’t been back to the country since the family left to the US.

At the time, a royal insider told People that it was a “fantastic visit.” The UK visit allowed Lili to meet her grandfather, then-Prince Charles, and her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, for the first time. This was a special moment for Harry and Meghan as their daughter was named after the Queen, whose childhood nickname was Lilibet.

“The prince was delighted to see his grandson and meet his granddaughter for the first time,” the source shared, also revealing that it was “very emotional” and a “wonderful thing” for Charles to meet Lilibet.

During their stay in the UK, the Duke and Duchess threw a small party for Lili’s first birthday. The Montecito-based royals invited their closest friends and relatives to the “casual, intimate backyard picnic”, which was held at Frogmore Cottage, a representative revealed.

Princess Lilibet Diana, Harry and Meghan's daughter, was christened on Friday March 3 in Los Angeles. Photo / Misan Harriman

The couple also shared a new picture of their daughter to celebrate her birthday. The picture showed Lilibet with fiery red hair — which she obviously inherited from father, Prince Harry.

Fans got a sneak-peak of the celebration in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, which hit screens in December 2022. The Sussexes shared various sweet family photos in the series, including snaps from Lilibet’s first birthday party.

Harry’s father became King Charles in September, following the death of the late Queen Elizabeth. As a result, the grandchildren of the monarch were afforded prince and princess titles.

“The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch,” a representative of Harry and Meghan revealed to People. “This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace.”