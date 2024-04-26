The new ski season beckons

This content was prepared by Cardrona Alpine Resort and is being published by NZME as advertorial.

Get ready for winter at New Zealand’s favourite ski resort (as voted by NZ Herald readers)

It is now our plans begin to take shape. Prepping for the winter ahead is important for our own peace of mind - whether that is scanning the marketplace for new ski pants or signing up to be the first to know of lift pass sales. Here are some top tips on how to make sure that when the mountains begin to move, you’re ready to join the ride at Cardrona and Treble Cone.

It’s your choice

When the season starts to shift, the mountain gets ready to move and this season, Cardrona and Treble Cone are inviting us along for the ride. With only a few days remaining to buy an Earlybird Multi-Day pass, here’s what you need to know to get your winter booked.

Find out what pass best suits you linking to our pass-type quiz here

More idea with all the gear

Now you’ve got your lift pass sorted, it’s time to start planning for the season itself. Do you need new pants and a jacket? What about your hardware, it might need an edge and wax after last season. The day before, have your gear in piles ready to go, buy your passes ahead of time, or pick them up with any needed rental gear in advance, it all adds up to more time spent in the snow.

Staying in Tāhuna Queenstown or Wānaka? Pop into Cardrona and Treble Cone’s town offices in advance. The friendly team will help you pick up your passes, and rental equipment, and book lessons. You’ll be able to head straight to the slopes when you arrive on the mountain – a win-win.

The best lessons happen outside the classroom

A common misconception of lessons is that they’re for beginners or kids. But we’re here to let you know lessons are for everyone. Whether you’re an absolute first timer, in that awkward phase between beginner and intermediate, or a seasoned athlete, lessons are crucial to unlocking that next level, no matter where you are in your ski or snowboard journey.

Cardrona and Treble Cone’s Snow Sports School team understands how important it is for you to feel confident on the slopes. Having that “I get it” moment click is invaluable and can make or break your ski holiday. The cherry on top is that Cardrona has a fully licensed childcare centre for kids 3 months – 5 years. Once they can walk, they can learn to ski – and Ski Kindy is the perfect spot for giving them confidence for those first turns on the snow.

Check out cardrona.com/winter/learn/lessons or send us a note at lessons@cardrona-treblecone.com to find out more.

Step things up at Treble Cone

When you’ve reached or surpassed that confident beginner stage, head to Treble Cone, where the terrain is steeper, the slopes are quieter, and the views will have you reaching for your camera.

You can access Treble Cone with an Earlybird Multi-Day Pass which gives you a set number of days to ski or ride outside the New Zealand and Australian school holidays. Or there is an Unlimited Season Pass, giving you unlimited days across both Cardrona and Treble Cone. The Snow Sports School runs at Treble Cone too, so you’re in good hands navigating this new challenge.

Treble Cone.

Don’t forget

Buy your lift passes online to collect at on-mountain pick-up kiosks or head to one of Cardrona and Treble Cone’s town offices to pre-purchase. So everyone has a better on-mountain experience, the mountains manage the number of guests who visit the slopes every day. This means in-season day or multi-day passes can ‘sell out’.

So, if you leave buying your pass until the last minute, you might not be able to access the slopes. However, Unlimited Season Passes and Earlybird Multi-Day Passes aren’t affected by ‘sold out’ days. Pre-booking these passes makes sure your ski holiday is secure, the days you want to visit are available, and you can come along for the ride this winter.

Sale ends April 30, so check out cardrona.com before you miss out.

Move with the mountain

When winter is on the horizon, locking in how we move with the seasons becomes our central focus. Readying ourselves for everything from cheerful wobbles to fearless flight, skiing and snowboarding is an unforgettable experience we want to enjoy every minute of.

Join in for your best winter yet and reach out to the friendly teams on both mountains with questions.

Visit cardrona for up-to-date pricing, products, and lift passes.



