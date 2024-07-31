He lost the case earlier this year and while Harry is currently appealing a decision, it marks just one of two major legal battles he is fighting. The second is against the British tabloids.

Since resigning from royal duties, Harry has raised multiple court cases against major UK tabloid parent companies, such as News Group Newspapers and Mirror Group Newspapers, following the 2011 phone hacking scandal which included hacking and illegal snooping methods between the 1990s and 2000s.

Harry has joined forced with the likes of Sir Elton John and Liz Hurley in an attempt to hold the outlets accountable for invasion of privacy.

Since launching his legal battles, Meghan has remained quiet and has not attended any court hearings with her husband, however a source has revealed today exactly where she stands.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, leaves after giving evidence at the Mirror Group Phone hacking trial at the High Court in London. Photo / Getty Images

Speaking to People magazine, a former Archewell Foundation employee said the former Suits actress, “supports Harry 100% but she wishes he could let go of these lawsuits, be happy and live in the moment”.

“She wants him to be free of all of this, but she also knows that because of everything he’s been through and his love for [her and their children], he can’t. She wants him to live in a world where he is not burdened by this,” they added.

Harry’s lawsuits have reportedly contributed to his estrangement from the royal family, with the prince himself telling ITV’s Rebecca Barry as part of the UK network’s documentary Tabloids on Trial, it is a “central piece” to their current lack of relationship.

“I think that’s certainly a central piece to it,” he said. Adding: “But that’s a hard question to answer, because anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press.”

“I’ve made it very clear that this is something that needs to be done, it would be nice if we did it as a family,” he said. “I believe that from a service standpoint and when you’re in a public role, these are the things that we should be doing for the greater good. I’m doing this for my reasons.”

Elsewhere, a source has claimed the prince and his father, King Charles, could begin to mend their relationship if the 75-year-old monarch steps in to help Harry with his security legal battle.

NEW: In tonight’s ITV documentary on hacking, Prince Harry told us his granny, the late Queen Elizabeth, supported his legal battle with the tabloids.

‘We had many conversations before she passed. This is very much something that she supported. She knew how much this meant to me.… pic.twitter.com/cCwoOlj4aR — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) July 25, 2024

Speaking to Page Six, the insider said: “King Charles can give Harry the security clearance he wants so desperately. As the monarch, he is the ultimate decision-maker. That would be how father and son can reconcile.”

Harry recently told Barry that he will not allow his family to visit the UK at the moment as he believes it is too unsafe.

“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” he said. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”