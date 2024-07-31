Despite being a royal by birth, Harry lost his right to police bodyguard protection when he resigned from his role as a senior royal in 2020.
Immediately after, he raised a case in the High Court against the British government in which he, his wife and their two children, Prince Archie, 5 and Princess Lilibet, 3 would have protection during his visits to the UK on the condition he paid for it himself.
Since resigning from royal duties, Harry has raised multiple court cases against major UK tabloid parent companies, such as News Group Newspapers and Mirror Group Newspapers, following the 2011 phone hacking scandal which included hacking and illegal snooping methods between the 1990s and 2000s.
Speaking to People magazine, a former Archewell Foundation employee said the former Suits actress, “supports Harry 100% but she wishes he could let go of these lawsuits, be happy and live in the moment”.
“She wants him to be free of all of this, but she also knows that because of everything he’s been through and his love for [her and their children], he can’t. She wants him to live in a world where he is not burdened by this,” they added.
Harry’s lawsuits have reportedly contributed to his estrangement from the royal family, with the prince himself telling ITV’s Rebecca Barry as part of the UK network’s documentary Tabloids on Trial, it is a “central piece” to their current lack of relationship.
“I think that’s certainly a central piece to it,” he said. Adding: “But that’s a hard question to answer, because anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press.”
“I’ve made it very clear that this is something that needs to be done, it would be nice if we did it as a family,” he said. “I believe that from a service standpoint and when you’re in a public role, these are the things that we should be doing for the greater good. I’m doing this for my reasons.”
NEW: In tonight’s ITV documentary on hacking, Prince Harry told us his granny, the late Queen Elizabeth, supported his legal battle with the tabloids. ‘We had many conversations before she passed. This is very much something that she supported. She knew how much this meant to me.… pic.twitter.com/cCwoOlj4aR
Speaking to Page Six, the insider said: “King Charles can give Harry the security clearance he wants so desperately. As the monarch, he is the ultimate decision-maker. That would be how father and son can reconcile.”
“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” he said. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”