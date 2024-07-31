Advertisement
Prince Harry has Meghan Markle’s support as he continues to fight multiple legal battles

NZ Herald
Prince Harry has said he will not bring his wife, Meghan Markle or their children back to the UK until they have appropriate security measures. Photo / Getty Images

As Prince Harry continues his legal battles, Meghan Markle’s stance on the matter has remained a secret - until now.

The Duke of Sussex is currently embroiled in multiple court cases, including his bid for police protection when he and his family visit the UK, one that an insider has told People magazine is “critical” to him.

Despite being a royal by birth, Harry lost his right to police bodyguard protection when he resigned from his role as a senior royal in 2020.

Immediately after, he raised a case in the High Court against the British government in which he, his wife and their two children, Prince Archie, 5 and Princess Lilibet, 3 would have protection during his visits to the UK on the condition he paid for it himself.

Harry and Meghan resigned from royal duties in 2020. Photo / Getty Images
He lost the case earlier this year and while Harry is currently appealing a decision, it marks just one of two major legal battles he is fighting. The second is against the British tabloids.

Since resigning from royal duties, Harry has raised multiple court cases against major UK tabloid parent companies, such as News Group Newspapers and Mirror Group Newspapers, following the 2011 phone hacking scandal which included hacking and illegal snooping methods between the 1990s and 2000s.

Harry has joined forced with the likes of Sir Elton John and Liz Hurley in an attempt to hold the outlets accountable for invasion of privacy.

Since launching his legal battles, Meghan has remained quiet and has not attended any court hearings with her husband, however a source has revealed today exactly where she stands.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, leaves after giving evidence at the Mirror Group Phone hacking trial at the High Court in London. Photo / Getty Images
Speaking to People magazine, a former Archewell Foundation employee said the former Suits actress, “supports Harry 100% but she wishes he could let go of these lawsuits, be happy and live in the moment”.

“She wants him to be free of all of this, but she also knows that because of everything he’s been through and his love for [her and their children], he can’t. She wants him to live in a world where he is not burdened by this,” they added.

Harry’s lawsuits have reportedly contributed to his estrangement from the royal family, with the prince himself telling ITV’s Rebecca Barry as part of the UK network’s documentary Tabloids on Trial, it is a “central piece” to their current lack of relationship.

“I think that’s certainly a central piece to it,” he said. Adding: “But that’s a hard question to answer, because anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press.”

“I’ve made it very clear that this is something that needs to be done, it would be nice if we did it as a family,” he said. “I believe that from a service standpoint and when you’re in a public role, these are the things that we should be doing for the greater good. I’m doing this for my reasons.”

Elsewhere, a source has claimed the prince and his father, King Charles, could begin to mend their relationship if the 75-year-old monarch steps in to help Harry with his security legal battle.

Speaking to Page Six, the insider said: “King Charles can give Harry the security clearance he wants so desperately. As the monarch, he is the ultimate decision-maker. That would be how father and son can reconcile.”

Harry recently told Barry that he will not allow his family to visit the UK at the moment as he believes it is too unsafe.

“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” he said. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

