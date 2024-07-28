Harry recently told ITV in their Tabloids on Trial documentary that he will not allow his family to visit the UK at the moment as he believes it is too unsafe.

“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” he said. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

The prince is currently appealing a decision made by the British government in April which prevents him from paying for police protection detail when he visits his home country.

While Harry and Charles are said to have regular contact, the Californian-based royal reportedly hasn't spoken to his brother for two years. Photo / Getty Images

Harry has not had such protection measures since 2020 when he and Meghan announced they would be stepping down as working royals and relocating to America for a more private lifestyle.

Since moving, the now Californian-based royal has become more estranged from his family following countless attacks on them, including calling Queen Camilla “dangerous” in his memoir, Spare, and claiming his brother, Prince William, physically attacked him.

The once-close brothers reportedly haven’t spoken for two years, with a source claiming it’s something that would have upset their late mother, Princess Diana.

“Diana wanted them to be close. There have always been reports that she wanted Harry to be William’s wingman - it’s a nice idea, but she knew very much the burden of history would be on William,” said the source.

It comes after Harry claimed his family’s unwillingness to join him in his fight against the news outlets is a “central piece” to his estrangement.

“I think that’s certainly a central piece to it,” he said. Adding: “but that’s a hard question to answer, because anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press.”

NEW: In tonight’s ITV documentary on hacking, Prince Harry told us his granny, the late Queen Elizabeth, supported his legal battle with the tabloids.

‘We had many conversations before she passed. This is very much something that she supported. She knew how much this meant to me.… pic.twitter.com/cCwoOlj4aR — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) July 25, 2024

Tabloids on Trial focuses on the 2011 phone hacking scandal, which included hacking and illegal snooping methods by a major UK tabloid between the 1990s and 2000s.

Since finding out he was a victim of the scandal, Harry has raised multiple court cases against the tabloid parent companies, such as News Group Newspapers and Mirror Group Newspapers, and aims to hold them accountable for invasion of privacy.

Harry also claimed his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, was supportive of his mission against the tabloids.

“She knew how much this meant to me and she’s very much up there saying ‘see this through to the end.’”