Prince Harry and his father King Charles have had a fractured relationship in recent years. Photo / Getty Images
Days after Prince Harry revealed he would not bring Meghan Markle back to his home country in the foreseeable future due to security concerns, a source has stated King Charles could easily end his son’s worries.
The Duke of Sussex, his wife and their two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, were reportedly not invited to spend the summer with Charles and the royal family at his Balmoral estate, further straining their relationship.
Now, a source has revealed Harry’s fractured relationship with his father could start to heal if the 75-year-old monarch makes this one call.
Speaking to Page Six, the insider said: “King Charles can give Harry the security clearance he wants so desperately. As the monarch, he is the ultimate decision maker. That would be how father and son can reconcile.”
“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” he said. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”
The prince is currently appealing a decision made by the British government in April which prevents him from paying for police protection detail when he visits his home country.
Harry has not had such protection measures since 2020 when he and Meghan announced they would be stepping down as working royals and relocating to America for a more private lifestyle.
The once-close brothers reportedly haven’t spoken for two years, with a source claiming it’s something that would have upset their late mother, Princess Diana.
“Diana wanted them to be close. There have always been reports that she wanted Harry to be William’s wingman - it’s a nice idea, but she knew very much the burden of history would be on William,” said the source.
“I think that’s certainly a central piece to it,” he said. Adding: “but that’s a hard question to answer, because anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press.”
NEW: In tonight’s ITV documentary on hacking, Prince Harry told us his granny, the late Queen Elizabeth, supported his legal battle with the tabloids. ‘We had many conversations before she passed. This is very much something that she supported. She knew how much this meant to me.… pic.twitter.com/cCwoOlj4aR
Tabloids on Trial focuses on the 2011 phone hacking scandal, which included hacking and illegal snooping methods by a major UK tabloid between the 1990s and 2000s.
Since finding out he was a victim of the scandal, Harry has raised multiple court cases against the tabloid parent companies, such as News Group Newspapers and Mirror Group Newspapers, and aims to hold them accountable for invasion of privacy.