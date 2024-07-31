A source has claimed Prince Harry and King Charles' relationship has taken a sour turn again. Photo / Getty Images
An inside source has claimed that, despite reports suggesting Prince Harry, and King Charles’ relationship is on the mend, the 75-year-old monarch no longer answers calls from his California-based son.
News of an estrangement between the pair first made headlines in 2020 when Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announced they were resigning from their duties as senior royals and relocating to America.
The couple stated they planned to raise their son, Prince Archie, 5, out of the spotlight and would “work to become financially independent”. The following year, they welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet, 3.
While the meeting was said to be positive and recent reports have claimed Harry and his father were making big steps in mending their relationship, including news Charles is “willing to find a resolution” with Harry, a source has now insisted the opposite.
Speaking to People magazine, the source has insisted that Harry’s continuous legal battles against UK tabloids and fight to obtain police security during his trips to his homeland in order to protect his wife and their children, has resulted in a deep estrangement from his father.
“He gets ‘unavailable right now’,” a friend of the prince told the news outlet. “His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King’s health, but those calls go unanswered too.”
“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” he said. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”
The prince is currently appealing a decision made by the British government in April which prevents him from paying for police protection detail when he visits his home country.
NEW: In tonight’s ITV documentary on hacking, Prince Harry told us his granny, the late Queen Elizabeth, supported his legal battle with the tabloids. ‘We had many conversations before she passed. This is very much something that she supported. She knew how much this meant to me.… pic.twitter.com/cCwoOlj4aR