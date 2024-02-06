The Palace said that the King wanted to make his diagnosis known to 'prevent speculation.' and 'assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.' Video / BBC

The King is on his “usual good form in every way” after undergoing his first cancer treatment, and “just a little frustrated” at the impact his news has had on others, The Telegraph understands.

The 75-year-old monarch, whose diagnosis of cancer was announced by Buckingham Palace on Monday, is back at home to begin the first day of his new working life and is said to be in good cheer.

He returned to Clarence House after beginning his medical treatment schedule and will continue his state duties from home, supported by the Queen and their trusted aides.

A palace source said: “He’s on his usual good form in every way, just a little frustrated that his condition has affected not just his own plans, but impacted on others.”

He has been in regular contact with his family including the Prince of Wales, and the Duke of Sussex has flown back to Britain to see him.

The King is said to have been urged to “slow down” by those close to him, including the Queen, but — in line with his famous work ethic — will plough on undeterred for as long as his health allows.

King Charles III leaves Clarence House in London on Tuesday. Buckingham Palace has announced the King has begun outpatient treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. Photo / AP

Treatment ‘a precision-guided missile’

He is embarking on what has been described as a “period of treatment and recovery”, attending a London hospital as an outpatient.

It is understood the treatment will be precise and highly specialised, with a source pointing out that medical interventions for cancer have advanced in “leaps and bounds” in recent years.

“This isn’t a blitzkrieg, but a precision-guided missile,” they said.

The side effects are expected to be limited, but, like any other patient, the King must wait to see how his body responds.

The cancer is understood to have been spotted at an early stage.

The King plans to continue his red boxes, audiences with the Prime Minister, Privy Council meetings and all essential business of state.

He will take time out of public engagements to minimise the risk to his health, with a cautious approach to hosting in-person events even within palace walls while undergoing active treatment.

Ordinarily, he would meet hundreds of members of the public each week, shaking hands, talking and even hugging.

Overseas trips, including an unconfirmed but widely expected spring tour to Canada, will be postponed.

The Buckingham Palace team will adapt plans depending on how the King responds to treatment.

“We are taking it very carefully and cautiously,” a source said.

Queen continuing full duties

The Queen intends to continue her full programme of public engagements, just as she has been since her husband’s initial prostate enlargement diagnosis.

Last week, she officially opened a branch for Maggie’s cancer care centre, telling a wellwisher that the King was “doing his best”.

The King and Queen were not aware of his cancer diagnosis at the time, but knew a second, more-serious medical issue had been identified and were awaiting test results.

On Monday, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said the King was “wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible”.

Asked about the King’s ongoing treatment, he said: “No further details are being shared at this stage, but His Majesty is receiving expert care and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”