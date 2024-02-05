The Palace said that the King wanted to make his diagnosis known to 'prevent speculation.' and 'assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.' Video / BBC

The news of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis is sending shock waves across the world.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” Buckingham Palace said this morning.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Christoper Luxon posted on X (formerly Twitter) that New Zealand wished the King all the best.

“Kia Kaha King Charles. On behalf of all Kiwis I wish His Majesty all the very best for a speedy recovery,” said Luxon, who has been at Waitangi this morning.

US President Joe Biden said he is concerned about the King and has made plans to personally phone Charles.

“I’m concerned about him. Just heard about his diagnosis,” he added, “I’ll be talking to him, God willing,” Biden told reporters in the United States.

Donald Trump, former US President, has posted on social media wishing Charles a fast and full recovery.

He said: “King Charles has cancer. He is a wonderful man, who I got to know well during my presidency, and we all pray that he has a fast and full recovery!”

The King received immediate support from UK MPs, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hoping for a “full and speedy recovery” for him.

“I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well,” Sunak said on X.

Both Commons Speaker Sir Lyndsay Hoyle and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer wished the King a speedy recovery.

Other European politicians were also quick to wish the King well. First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford wished the King a “full and swift recovery.”

He expressed his sadness over the news that HM King Charles III is dealing with additional health issues in a message on X.

‘My thoughts and those of people across Wales will be with him and his family this evening.

‘I send my very best wishes as he starts treatment for a full and swift recovery.

The newly appointed First Minister of Northern Ireland, Michelle O’Neill, a republican leader of Sinn Fein, wished the King a full and expeditious recovery.

‘I am very sorry to hear of King Charles’ illness and I want to wish him well for his treatment, and a full and speedy recovery,’ she posted on X.

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis said he was “saddened to have heard about His Majesty’s diagnosis”.

“I know that the Jewish communities of Great Britain and the Commonwealth will join me in wishing him a Refuah Sheleima - a complete and swift recovery,” Mirvis posted to social media.

The Daily Mail claims that Harry is hurrying to Charles’s side and that he may leave California as soon as today. According to experts contacted by the news site, Harry’s quick trip to the UK “indicates the seriousness” of his father’s illness.

The UK news source stated that the King, who just became the longest-serving heir to the throne in British history after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on September 8, 2022, would likely face “professionally devastating” consequences as a result of the diagnosis.