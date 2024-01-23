The Sussexes have reportedly reached out to Kate Middleton and to King Charles, who have both faced health issues recently. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle called King Charles and Princess Kate to pass on their well-wishes amid the royals’ recent health issues.

The Sussexes reportedly called the palace last week after hearing Harry’s father and sister-in-law were both spending time in hospital, reports the Mirror UK.

“The King and Princess of Wales have received support from Prince Harry and Meghan regarding their health,” an insider told the outlet.

“The Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concerns and best wishes.”

Buckingham Palace reportedly let the Sussexes know the royals were undergoing surgery before it became public - contrary to reports that Harry first heard of it on a news alert.

Last week it was announced Kate was to undergo abdominal surgery and would stay in hospital for up to two weeks to recover.

An hour and a half later, it was announced the King would also be having surgery for an enlarged prostate.

With Prince William then taking time off to care for Kate, it meant three of the four most senior royals are currently off work.

Prince Harry’s recent contact with his family is his second attempt in the past few months to offer an olive branch, as family relations have been tense since he released his memoir Spare.

He and Meghan reportedly made a “friendly” phone call to wish King Charles “happy birthday” last November, showing him videos of their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes told the Sun the conversation was a “turning point”, while a palace insider noted there was still a “long way to go”.

“The deeper issues caused by allegations in the Netflix series and Spare are not healed with a phone call,” the source said.

Harry and Meghan are said to have extended an olive branch to King Charles. Photo / AP

In December, further stress was added to the Sussexes’ relationship with the royals, when Charles and Kate were named in the race row over Harry and Meghan’s son Archie’s skin colour.

Until then, the identities of the two royals reported to have “concerns” about “how dark” their child would be had been shrouded in secrecy, though Meghan and Harry made the claims during their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Charles and Kate were mentioned explicitly in the Dutch version of royal writer Omid Scobie’s recent book Endgame, apparently printed in error.