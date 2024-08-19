Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has declared her daughter Princess Lilibet has “found her voice” at the age of 3.
The 42-year-old royal – who also shares 5-year-old son Prince Archie with her husband Harry, Duke of Sussex – opened up about motherhood in a speech during the couple’s tour of Colombia, revealing she’s been encouraging her little girl to share her opinions and not “sit in silence”.
During an appearance at the Afro Women and Power Forum in the in the city of Cali, Meghan said: “For us and the work that we do with our Archewell Foundation, certainly the work that we do as parents, and I do as a mother, is ensuring that young girls feel as though their voices are being heard ...
“Part of the role modelling that I certainly try to do as a mother is to encourage our daughter, who at 3, has found her voice, and we’re so proud of that.