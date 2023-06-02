Princess Lilibet Diana, Harry and Meghan's daughter, pictured on her first birthday at Frogmore Cottage. Photo / Misan Harriman

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter is turning 2 years old tomorrow.

Princess Lilibet’s second is on June 4 and, while no formal plans have been announced, the Sussexes usually celebrate family birthdays privately. The royals marked Prince Archie’s birthday this year - which fell on the same day as the coronation - with a “low-key party at home”.

Last year, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their daughter Lilibet’s first birthday with a “casual, intimate backyard picnic” at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

The family returned to the UK for the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, which was the first time Princess Lilibet had visited her father’s homeland after being born in the US.

On the day of her birthday, the couple released a never-before-seen photo of their daughter, revealing her fiery red hair - just like her father.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared sweet little details about their daughter over the past two years, from her “very chilled” character to Lili “learning to use her voice.”

‘She is more than we could have ever imagined’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Harry and Meghan announced that Meghan is pregnant with their second child on Valentine's Day.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on June 4, 2021, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Meghan and Harry shared in a statement on their Archewell Foundation website shortly after her birth “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili.

“She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

‘She’s very chilled’

Harry, Meghan and their two children at Frogmore Cottage. Photo / Netflix

Prince Harry was overheard telling a guest at a small garden party for the WellChild Awards in June 2021 that his newborn little girl was “very chilled”.

“We’ve been lucky so far,” he said. “She’s very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy.”

‘Lili made us a family’

Meghan Markle with her husband Prince Harry and their children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. Photo / Twitter

The Sussexes shared a first glimpse of Lilibet in a family portrait on their 2021 holiday card.

The card’s message read, “This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and Lili made us a family.

“As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organisations that honor and protect families — from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave.”

‘Her current priorities are trying to keep up with her brother’

"Her current priorities are trying to keep up with her brother; she took her first step just a few days ago!" Photo / Netflix

In 2022, Prince Harry revealed in an exclusive interview with People that he was a “proud papa” because Lilibet was learning how to walk.

“Her current priorities are trying to keep up with her brother; she took her first step just a few days ago!” he shared.

A few months later, Meghan told listeners of her podcast Archetypes that Lili was officially on the move.

“Lili has just started walking,” the Duchess of Sussex revealed to actress Pamela Adlon. “She’s a year and a couple of months old.”

‘Lili is learning to use her voice’

"She's very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy." Photo / Netflix

While chatting to the 2022 WellChild Awards winners, Harry provided an update on his family of four.

“Archie is very, very busy. And Lili is learning to use her voice, which is great,” he shared with Henry Waines, winner of the Inspirational Child Award for ages 4 to 6.

‘Lilibet cuddling the monarch’s shins’

Harry recalled a sweet moment his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, who died last year September, spent time with Archie and Lilibet in his autobiography, Spare.

“I couldn’t stop picturing them with Granny,” Harry wrote. “The final visit. Archie making deep, chivalrous bows, his baby sister Lilibet cuddling the monarch’s shins.

“Sweetest children, Granny said, sounding bemused. She’d expected them to be a bit more ... American, I think? Meaning, in her mind, more rambunctious.”

“Like Flower from Bambi”

When appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2021, the former Suits actress recounted Lili’s first Halloween.

“We wanted to do something fun for the kids, and then the kids were just not into it at all,” Meghan shared.

She went on to reveal that Archie had a dinosaur outfit but only wore the Halloween costume for “about five minutes”.

“Not even five minutes,” added DeGeneres, who spent the holiday with the Sussexes. “Finally Harry talked him into putting the head on.”

Meanwhile, Lili decided to dress up as a skunk for Halloween. “Like Flower from Bambi,” Meghan described it.

‘She’s a good sleeper’

Harry and Meghan's Netflix doco includes several never-before-seen photos of their children Archie and Lilibet. Photo / Netflix

Meghan revealed that her daughter is a “good sleeper” during The Ellen DeGeneres Show interview. However, her teething experience was tough.

“She’s a good sleeper, but the teeth are coming in. Any moms will understand that,” the Duchess of Sussex said. “They might be the best sleeper in the world, and the moment that that’s happening, you have so much sympathy for them. So yeah, I’ve been up most of the night.”

‘I want my Lili to want to be educated and want to be smart’

"Yeah. I want my Lili to want to be educated and want to be smart and to pride herself on those things". Photo / Netflix

While chatting on her Archetypes podcast, Meghan unpacked the term “bimbo” with Paris Hilton and Iliza Shlesinger and shared her hopes that her daughter would seek intelligence and authenticity in life.

“Curious to hear your thoughts on this idea of, when I hear the word ‘bimbo’, I have a very negative connotation to it. I don’t see that as an aspirational thing for women,” Markle told her guests. “I want our daughters to aspire to be …”

“Slightly higher,” replied Shlesinger, who also has a little girl.

“Yeah. I want my Lili to want to be educated and want to be smart and to pride herself on those things,” shared the Duchess of Sussex.